Senior Calendar: Here is what's happening at local senior centers Sept. 30-Oct. 6

SEPT. 30

Castle Rock Senior Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., quilting; 6:45 p.m., pinochle (open to the public); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; noon lunch: chicken alfredo, salad and dessert, $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers, call or stop by to sign up for lunch at least one day in advance; noon, wood carvers; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment by Renee and Friends; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: cheese burgers with all the fixings, fries and peaches; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

OCT. 1

Castle Rock Senior Center: 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.