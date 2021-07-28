Senior Calendar: Here is what's happening at local senior centers July 29-Aug. 4

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, romaine salad, cauliflower and mixed fruit; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

JULY 31

Castle Rock Senior Center: 1-3 p.m., bingo; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

AUG. 2

Castle Rock Senior Center: 9 a.m.-noon, coffee and cinnamon rolls served; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 12:30 p.m., single-handed pinochle, $1.25 for members, $2.25 for nonmembers; partners not necessary to play; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.