Senior Calendar: Here is what's happening at local senior centers Dec. 23-29

Castle Rock Senior Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., quilting; 6:45 p.m., pinochle (open to the public); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; noon lunch: full meal, $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers, call or stop by to sign up for lunch at least one day in advance; noon, wood carvers; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 4 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: baked ham, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and a roll; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

Castle Rock Senior Center: 9 a.m.-noon, coffee and cinnamon rolls served; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 12:30 p.m., single-handed pinochle, $1.25 for members, $2.25 for nonmembers; partners not necessary to play; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Lower Columbia Senior Shuffle Board: 1 p.m., Tim’s Bar & Grill, 213 Allen St., Kelso; Jean, 360-577-8665.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: clam chowder, broccoli salad and a cheese sandwich; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 6 p.m., bingo, $5 per card, 50 cents for blackout game per card; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

Castle Rock Senior Center: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., game day; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; noon lunch: soup and sandwiches, $6 for members, $7 for nonmembers, call in advance or stop by to sign up for lunch at least one day in advance; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 2 p.m., karaoke; 4 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and a salad; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

Castle Rock Senior Center: 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; noon, senior nutrition meals offered by CAP ($3 donation, call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., work party; noon-4 p.m., pinochle; 1-3 p.m., Mahjong; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; noon, bingo with 11 a.m. buy-in; open to the public; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: meatballs over rice, vegetables and coleslaw; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

