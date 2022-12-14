 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Columbia Senior Calendar: Here is what's happening at local senior centers Dec. 15-21

Seniors
eberhard grossgasteiger on Unsplash, contributed

DEC. 15

Castle Rock Senior Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Quilters Club; 6:45 p.m., single deck pinochle; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com

Kelso Senior Center: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; noon lunch: full meal, $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers, call or stop by to sign up for lunch at least one day in advance; noon, wood carvers; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 4 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 9-10 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., exercise; noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

DEC. 16

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m., yoga; 9 a.m., pool table opens; 9:30 a.m., exercise class; noon, potluck lunch; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 10 a.m.-noon, line dancing; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., beginning line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., single deck pinochle, $1.25 for members, $2.25 for nonmembers; 1 p.m., bunco; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

DEC. 17

Castle Rock Senior Center: 1-3 p.m., bingo; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502. The center is having a Christmas dinner at 2 p.m., Dec. 17 for $20 a person.

DEC. 19

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m., yoga; 9 a.m., pool table opens; 9:30 a.m.-noon, coffee and cinnamon rolls served; 9:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 12:30 p.m., single deck pinochle, $1.25 for members, $2.25 for nonmembers; partners not necessary to play; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 11 a.m. music provided by the Three of Us; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., blood pressure check with Lowell Norbaum, no appointment needed; noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 1 p.m., Hooks & Needles; 6 p.m., bingo, $5 per card, 50 cents for blackout game per card; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

DEC. 20

Castle Rock Senior Center: 10 a.m., cribbage; 1 p.m. double deck pinochle; noon-3 p.m., Write Your Life Story class; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; noon lunch: soup and sandwiches, $6 for members, $7 for nonmembers, call in advance or stop by to sign up for lunch at least one day in advance; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 2 p.m., karaoke; 4 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 9-10 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., exercise; noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

DEC. 21

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m., yoga, 9 a.m., pool table opens; 9:30 a.m., exercise class; noon, hot lunches offered by CAP ($4 donation, call Marian at 360-636-2118 for reservations); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., work party; noon-4 p.m., pinochle; 1-3 p.m., Mahjong; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; noon, bingo with 11 a.m. buy-in; open to the public; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210. The public is invited to play bingo once a month.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.The center is having a cookie exchange at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21.

