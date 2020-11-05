WordFest returns with Robert Michael Pyle as headliner

WordFest returns via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with local naturalist, essayist and poet Robert Michael Pyle headlining the free event open to the public.
People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. An email invitation will be sent to everyone who receives the free monthly WordFest newsletter. To sign up for the newsletter, visit www.alan-rose.com.
Pyle, who is the subject of “The Dark Divide,” a film based on his personal life, will discuss how the film was made. He also will read from “The Tidewater Reach,” a collection of his poetry that celebrates the beauty, history and mystery of the lower COlumbia River region and also includes images from local photographer Judy VanderMaten.
Pyle has written more than 20 books. Among them are “Wintergreen,” “Sky Time in Gray’s River,” “Chasing Monarchs” and “Where Bigfoot Walks.”
Pyle, who is a Yale-trained ecologist, Guggenheim Fellow and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, lives in rural Southwest Washington.
Retired judge Ed Putka, one of WordFest’s most popular presenters, will read a new story during the second half of the program. His “tall tales” about growing up in a Polish neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio; an fishing on the Kalama River reflect his humorist’s wit and underlying themes of the value of family, friendship and community, according to the press release.
For details on WordFest or to ask questions, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.
