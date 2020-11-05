WordFest returns with Robert Michael Pyle as headliner

WordFest returns via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with local naturalist, essayist and poet Robert Michael Pyle headlining the free event open to the public.

People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. An email invitation will be sent to everyone who receives the free monthly WordFest newsletter. To sign up for the newsletter, visit www.alan-rose.com.

Pyle, who is the subject of “The Dark Divide,” a film based on his personal life, will discuss how the film was made. He also will read from “The Tidewater Reach,” a collection of his poetry that celebrates the beauty, history and mystery of the lower COlumbia River region and also includes images from local photographer Judy VanderMaten.

Pyle has written more than 20 books. Among them are “Wintergreen,” “Sky Time in Gray’s River,” “Chasing Monarchs” and “Where Bigfoot Walks.”

Pyle, who is a Yale-trained ecologist, Guggenheim Fellow and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, lives in rural Southwest Washington.