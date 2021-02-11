WordFest launches online book discussion

The novel takes place over one night in a Portland hospital waiting room as the narrator is keeping vigil for a friend in the intensive care unit, and during which the narrator recalls the past 10 years of the epidemic.

Rose worked at Cascade AIDS Project in Portland from 1993 to 1999, before coming to Longview as the director of community services for the Lower Columbia Community Action Program.

The book has garnered strong early reviews, notes the press release. Foreword Reviews calls it “as heartwarming and hope-giving as it is heartbreaking.”

“The book is especially timely now with the coronavirus pandemic,” Rose is quoted in the press release.

“But there is a broader theme and scope to the story: How grief can erode a life, and how one can find a way through grief to a new life, perhaps scarred, but also deepened by the experience,” he said. The author also coordinates the monthly WordFest events.

The Friday book discussion is free and open to the public. A Zoom account is not needed to participate