Woodland's Love Street Playhouse performance of 'Shadowlands' held at Columbia Theatre in Longview Oct. 29-Nov. 7

Woodland’s Love Street Playhouse reopens with William Nicholson’s “Shadowlands,” about the true story of writer C.S. Lewis.
“I’ve come up against a bit of experience lately. Experience can be a brutal teacher, but you learn fast,” C.S. Lewis is quoted during the production.
“How poetic and timely is this expressed against the backdrop of the last 18 months?,” Love Street Playhouse owner and Artistic Director Melinda Pallotta wrote in a press release to The Daily News.
“There are so many great takeaways from this story that it makes the decision to present ‘Shadowlands’ as our first foray back into the work, perfectly timed and ominously true for this time in our lives,” she wrote.
The production is being performed Oct. 29 through Nov. 7 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts “to be able to safely seat our patrons,” Pallotta wrote in an email.
Lewis is best known for his children’s books about the adventures in Narnia. He also is known as “one of the greatest Christian apologists of his time,” notes the release.
The production follows Lewis and his falling in love later in life with New York writer and poet, Joy Davidman.
“The story will open your heart to the challenges of growing up worlds apart,” Pallotta wrote in the release.
Lewis and Davidman go from atheism to Christianity and find each other through words on a page. The story is filled with hope and is a powerful story to see and to experience, Pallotta wrote, adding “the compelling words and story offer support for all who have suffered loss during these most difficult few months.”
“Everything we do at Love Street Playhouse involves people, in close contact; from actors to staff and finally to our patrons who come to our intimate space to feel connected,” Lou Pallotta is quoted in the release.
“Without being able to connect, we are lost. Choosing to move our production to the Columbia Theatre allows everyone the opportunity to choose their seats with the ability to safely distance — a luxury we don’t normally have in our intimate venue,” he said, adding “We are grateful to now have the opportunity to share this story with others at the beautiful Columbia Theatre.”
Lou and Melinda Pallotta, owners of Love Street Playhouse and husband and wife team, play C.S. Lewis and Joy Davidman. Longview resident Michael McElliott plays Major Lewis, Larry E. Fox of Longview plays Christopher Riley. Also in the cast playing multiple roles are Vancouver resident Henry Loch, Lorraine Little of Longview and Dave Cavallaro of Woodland. In addition, Amelia Bareford plays Douglas.
The creative team includes Director David Bareford of Woodland, Producer Melinda Pallotta, Managing Director Lou Pallotta, Longview resident Mikail Nordquist on lighting design, Dave Cavallaro on sound design, Melissa Vickery-Bareford on set design, Lorraine Little on costume design and Production Stage Manager and Props Designer Alisa Brossia.
Tickets start at $22 per person. They can be bought online at LoveStreetPlayhouse.com or by calling 800-966-8865.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 5, and Nov. 6; and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30, 31, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
