Woodland's Love Street Playhouse performance of 'Shadowlands' held at Columbia Theatre in Longview Oct. 29-Nov. 7

Lewis and Davidman go from atheism to Christianity and find each other through words on a page. The story is filled with hope and is a powerful story to see and to experience, Pallotta wrote, adding “the compelling words and story offer support for all who have suffered loss during these most difficult few months.”

“Everything we do at Love Street Playhouse involves people, in close contact; from actors to staff and finally to our patrons who come to our intimate space to feel connected,” Lou Pallotta is quoted in the release.

“Without being able to connect, we are lost. Choosing to move our production to the Columbia Theatre allows everyone the opportunity to choose their seats with the ability to safely distance — a luxury we don’t normally have in our intimate venue,” he said, adding “We are grateful to now have the opportunity to share this story with others at the beautiful Columbia Theatre.”

Lou and Melinda Pallotta, owners of Love Street Playhouse and husband and wife team, play C.S. Lewis and Joy Davidman. Longview resident Michael McElliott plays Major Lewis, Larry E. Fox of Longview plays Christopher Riley. Also in the cast playing multiple roles are Vancouver resident Henry Loch, Lorraine Little of Longview and Dave Cavallaro of Woodland. In addition, Amelia Bareford plays Douglas.