WOODLAND — This March, Woodland middle school students are set to perform the school's first in-person play since 2020.

Nearly 40 sixth- through eighth-grade students will perform the musical "Giants in the Sky" about giants who live above the clouds, according to the district.

Ronda Oathes, the school’s drama and English Language Arts teacher and drama club adviser, is directing.

During the pandemic, students recorded their individual performances on videos, and Oathes compiled them and posted the finished pieces online. Now, students are returning to the school's stage.

Oathes brought drama classes and the after-school program back to Woodland Middle School in 2018.

“We continue to see increasing interest in the drama program from students with many of those in this production performing for the first time, which is great," she said in a news release.

If you go What: The Woodland Middle School Drama Department performance of "Giants in the Sky." When: 6 p.m. March 3, 2 p.m. March 4 and 6 p.m. March 4. Where: Woodland Middle School, 755 Park St., Woodland. Tickets: $5 tickets per person can be purchased at wa-woodland-lite.intouchreceipting.com/WMSDrama. You can also donate funds toward future drama productions using the same link.

Lillia Andrews, an eighth grader, is one of the leads.

“I really like playing a character and having fun with my friends,” she said in the release. “I prefer musicals because we get to sing and dance as part of (the) performance.”