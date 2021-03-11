Valheim is a welcome, and welcoming, adventure

The game injects tension with each roving pack of creatures you spot in the distance, but it’s never too much. Just like how satisfying your hunger is something the player is rewarded for, rather than being punished for not doing, the combat penalties are fairly light. Broken equipment is easy to fix with any workbench and even the location of your last death, where your equipment awaits, is marked on your map. You even get a temporary speed boost for finding it.

The most insurmountable situation a player can get in is likely building a boat to cross the ocean, and then being killed in a new land, leaving you without both your boat and anything you brought with you. It’s not impossible to work your way back to, but it’s also a good time to call in friends.

Valheim’s multiplayer steps up the fun in a simple way: “just add friends.” The game doesn’t try to rescale everything or double the amount of enemies, it just agrees that things are easier with more people. And it can be a lot of fun to team up on a boat with one player steering the rudder and the other on the bow, firing arrows at monsters on the shore. But it’s never necessary, and the game is enjoyable solo, rather than relying on playing with friends to make up for what it’s lacking.