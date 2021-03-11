Valheim is a welcome, and welcoming, adventure

Survival games have fallen into a bit of a rut. The genre staples have become constantly draining meters you need to keep topping off, gear that needs replacement and harsh death penalties. These mechanics can reinforce that surviving alone in the wild is hard, but they aren’t always fun. Valheim quickly sets itself apart by pulling back on the difficulty of basic survival and turning its attention to more engaging challenges.
Coming from a mere five-person team called Iron Gate Studios, Valheim has been a huge hit so far, selling more than five million copies in a little over a month. The premise is pretty simple: The player’s Viking warrior avatar arrives in a mystical land and is charged with slaying powerful monsters to enter Valhalla.
The boss challenges give clear goals to work toward and signpost your progression. And they aren’t a pushover, either. Their supernatural abilities are more than a match for a stone spear and gumption. You need to obtain stronger weapons and armor, and then eventually you’ll need to build a boat and cross the sea, like any good Viking, before you can successfully defeat them.
But this doesn’t mean that the game is a constant rush to face the next boss. It strikes an impressive balance between the tranquil and the tense, where players can soak in the peaceful atmosphere in a forest while they hunt a deer, and then journey into a dark cave infested with skeleton warriors. The game world can sometimes be harsh, but it’s also cozy and tranquil. When a player is remodeling the roof of their longhouse on a sunny day, it feels as welcoming as Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley.
The game injects tension with each roving pack of creatures you spot in the distance, but it’s never too much. Just like how satisfying your hunger is something the player is rewarded for, rather than being punished for not doing, the combat penalties are fairly light. Broken equipment is easy to fix with any workbench and even the location of your last death, where your equipment awaits, is marked on your map. You even get a temporary speed boost for finding it.
The most insurmountable situation a player can get in is likely building a boat to cross the ocean, and then being killed in a new land, leaving you without both your boat and anything you brought with you. It’s not impossible to work your way back to, but it’s also a good time to call in friends.
Valheim’s multiplayer steps up the fun in a simple way: “just add friends.” The game doesn’t try to rescale everything or double the amount of enemies, it just agrees that things are easier with more people. And it can be a lot of fun to team up on a boat with one player steering the rudder and the other on the bow, firing arrows at monsters on the shore. But it’s never necessary, and the game is enjoyable solo, rather than relying on playing with friends to make up for what it’s lacking.
Ultimately, what makes Valheim fun is that unlike many games in the genre, it tries to meet the player on their own terms. Players who want to focus on building the perfect Viking longhouse can do that without having to drop everything to hunt food any time they get hungry. Sailors can sail without having to keep track of provisions. You can play solo or with friends, and the game is okay with either.
As with other games that are in Early Access, there are the usual provisos. The game isn’t finished yet; a couple of high-end regions are clearly lacking features; and there are a number of bugs, including one where, reportedly, birds might swoop down on your boat, take control of it, and fly it off into the sky. But the game has a promising base to work from, and the small team is determined to keep improving it, investing the money from their early sales into growing their studio rather than paying themselves out. If they make all their decisions as smartly as that one, Valheim will be a hit for a long time.