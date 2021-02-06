The next WordFest features three mystery writers

Murder, mystery, World War II women pilots and Fisher poets will be featured at the next WordFest event held at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom.

People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News, but must register for the free monthly WordFest newsletter at www.alan-rose.com to receive the Zoom invitation link by email.

Three mystery writers will read at the event, but only one will read from her mystery series.

Hannah Dennison will read from her home in Devon, England. She is author of five books in the Vicky Hill Mystery series and six books in her Honeychurch Hall Mystery series. The first book in her new Island Sisters series, “Death at High Tide,” recently was published. She is a member of Sisters in Crime, Mystery Writers of America, the Willamette Writers and the British Crime Writers’ Association. And, her mother is a docent at Greenway, mystery writer Agatha Christies’ summer home which has been turned into a museum.

Marty Wingate, a USA Today best-selling author, will read from her latest book, “Glamour Girls,” published by Alcove Press. The historical novel follows Spitfire pilot Rosalie Wright through the physical and emotional dangers of World War II.