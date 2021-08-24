The 2021 Washington state Garlic Festival is canceled

The 2021 Garlic Festival scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds in Centralia has been canceled.
According to a press release from the Lewis County board of commissioners, the event has been canceled because of inadequate staffing due to increased cleaning schedules and various work duties related to vendors being outdoors or under open-air facilities.
"We know how much this event means, especially to the local community, however, with the limited staff it is no longer feasible to maintain the facilities to the necessary levels needed during this time," the commissioners wrote. "As a result, the appropriate decision is to cancel the event."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.