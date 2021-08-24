The 2021 Washington state Garlic Festival is canceled

According to a press release from the Lewis County board of commissioners, the event has been canceled because of inadequate staffing due to increased cleaning schedules and various work duties related to vendors being outdoors or under open-air facilities.

"We know how much this event means, especially to the local community, however, with the limited staff it is no longer feasible to maintain the facilities to the necessary levels needed during this time," the commissioners wrote. "As a result, the appropriate decision is to cancel the event."