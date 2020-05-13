TDN editor to speak of memories, significance of eruption

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daily News City Editor Andre Stepankowsky will reflect on his experiences covering the eruptions of Mount St. Helens on a Facebook live program hosted by the Cowlitz County Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday (May 14).

Stepankowsky, who was a 24-year-old TDN reporter in 1980, was among the first journalists on the scene of the volcano’s big blow on May 18. For several years afterward he covered the volcano and the aftermath of the eruption full time.

The audience will be able to type in questions for Stepankowsky to answer. Stepankowsky also is expected to speak of his experiences on May 18 and reflect on what the volcano has meant for the local and global community.

To link in, open the Cowlitz County Historical Museum Facebook page.

