Submit work for award-winning Salal Review
Poets and writers with a connection to the Lower Columbia region are invited to submit their work for possible publication in Lower Columbia College's literary and visual arts magazine.

Up to five poems and two pieces, including short fiction, non-fiction, essays and graphic narratives (comics) may be submitted. All submissions must be typed and though their is no maximum word count, the publication is limited to the number of pages it contains.

The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Oct. 31. The call for visuals art submissions will be available from December 2020 to January 2020. The print version of the magazine is set to be unveiled at a launch party event in June 2021. Previous issues also can be viewed on the website.

For a complete list of rules, visit the magazine website.

For details, send an email to salal@lowercolumbia.edu.

— The Daily News

