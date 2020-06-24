Stageworks seeks board members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stageworks Northwest is recruiting five new board members to help the nonprofit Longview theater transition to post-pandemic operations, according to a statement by the board of directors. The Commerce Avenue playhouse has been closed since early March and will reopen sometime in the fall, the board said.

"The current board of directors, along with our volunteers, are working diligently to reopen this fall," the board said in a group statement emailed to patrons and volunteers June 12. The statement also noted the board is working on guidelines for reopening that would ensure everyone's safety.

Applications are being accepted through July 1. Elections will be held in August.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to send an email to stageworksboard@gmail.com.

