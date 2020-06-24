You are the owner of this article.
Stageworks seeks board members
Stageworks Northwest is recruiting five new board members to help the nonprofit Longview theater transition to post-pandemic operations, according to a statement by the board of directors. The Commerce Avenue playhouse has been closed since early March and will reopen sometime in the fall, the board said.

"The current board of directors, along with our volunteers, are working diligently to reopen this fall," the board said in a group statement emailed to patrons and volunteers June 12. The statement also noted the board is working on guidelines for reopening that would ensure everyone's safety.

Applications are being accepted through July 1. Elections will be held in August.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to send an email to stageworksboard@gmail.com.

