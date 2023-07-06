LIVE PERFORMANCES

Concerts at the Lake 2023: Free concert series from 6-8 p.m. will be held every Thursday for six weeks beginning July 6 and going through Aug. 10 at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea Park. Visit www.mylongview.com to learn more.

Old Crow Medicine Show: 6 p.m., July 7, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. The band has been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and have won two Grammy Awards. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Hank Williams Jr.: 7 p.m., Friday, July 7, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com. Costs range from $29.50 to $275.50.

Snoop Dogg: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Neil Young: 8 p.m., July 18, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Luke Bryan: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. Bryan earned four platinum albums, two 4X-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Tears for Fears: 7:30 p.m., July 22, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Debbie Gibson: 8 p.m., July 22, at Muze Lounge, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums and has starred in 17 musicals in 17 years, from Broadway to the West End. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Diamond Rio: 7 p.m., July 26, Cowlitz County Fair, Longview. The group signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Trace Adkins: 7 p.m., Aug. 4, Clark County Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Adkins has sold over 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles, sending 14 into Billboard’s Top 10. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Book signing: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 12 at the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Meet local author Hal Calbom, who will be signing his book “Empire of Trees: America’s Planned City & the Last Frontier.” Enjoy coffee and treats. For more information, call 360-577-0544, or visit the-broadway-gallery.com.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Call for artists: Deadline is July 29 at 4 p.m., the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. The community is invited to enter a Centennial Art Exhibit scheduled in August. The theme will be The Show of the Century. All ages and mediums welcome. Come in to the gallery, or visit the-broadway-gallery.com to fill out paperwork.

Heidi Bishop quilling exhibit at Lower Columbia CAP: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13 at the Alcove Gallery in the Community Arts Workshop, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Quilling involves rolling small strips of paper into delicate filigrees and designs. Bishop’s intricate floral images and storytelling pieces give the viewer a chance to observe her patient, detailed workmanship. Her work has been featured in craft magazines. She has been teaching quilling for years and is currently teaching classes at Paper Craft Addiction in Longview.

Portraits in Red: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project: 4 p.m. July 8. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, Ilwaco, presents the exhibit by Nayana LaFond. LaFond is an artist of Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq descent who has painted the portraits of about 90 people around the country who have been victimized. About 20 women from Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California and 20 women from around the nation will be represented in the 40 portraits that will constitute the Pacific Northwest tour.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works by Connie Ford and Noah Homsley are on display through July along with the other local cooperative gallery members. Ford works in the medium of basketry. Homsley paints abstracts. Free to attend.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. The exhibit “1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County,” highlights how the planned city of Longview shaped the area and runs through 2023. Free admittance and donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.

Stella Historical Society Museum: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 8, 8530 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview. The museum is holding it’s annual Kids’ Day, featuring old-time games like hop-scotch, jump rope, cat’s cradle, and bean-bag toss, plus a scavenger hunt on the museum’s grounds. After kids finish the games, they will be paid a whole penny, which they can then use to purchase treats at old-time prices. 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663. Free admission and donations accepted.

