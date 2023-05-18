LIVE PERFORMANCES

“Radium Girls”: 7 p.m. May 19, and 2 p.m. May 20, Roxy Theater, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview. Three Rivers Christian School Drama presents this production by D.W. Gregory. Tickets: adults $15; students $10; children under 5 admitted free. Purchase tickets at the TRCS high school and elementary office.

"Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical": 7:30 p.m. May 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. May 21, Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview. Longview School District students perform the play based on the 1992 movie which follows the story of Jack Kelly and the NYC newsboys strike of 1899. This musical is appropriate for all ages. Tickets: danabrownmainstage.ludus.com.

Jim Messina: 7:30 p.m., May 19, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Messina has spent the last 50 years writing and singing folk, rock and country music that has left an indelible mark on the world. From Loggins and Messina, to Poco and Buffalo Springfield, Messina has released eight hit records and sold over 16 million albums. Tickets: $55-$20, columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Gabriel Iglesias: 3 and 7 p.m., May 21, ilani Casino Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias is one of Americas most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. Tickets: $95-$125 at Ticketmaster.

“Lost in the Foreground:” 7:30 p.m. May 26-27, June 1 and 3; 11 a.m. June 2, and 2 p.m. June 4, Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. A sweet and funny play, written by LLC and Kelso High graduate Kaitlin Sexton, explores how new friends and experiences can help you get unstuck when all you want to do is stay put. Tickets: $10. Visit app.arts-people.com.

LCC Symphonic Band presents Odyssey: 7:30 p.m., June 2 at Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. Conductor Dr. Rob Davis, featuring solo artists Haylee Mcfadden and Aidan Haglund performing "Pequeña Czarda" by Spanish composer Pedro Iturralde. Tickets are $10. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music.

“Reefer Madness, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, June 2-18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Satire based on the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film that gained a cult following. Tickets $20 general, $16 seniors/students/veterans. Group rates, flex passes available. www.stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488.

Guitar concert and workshop with Richard Smith: June 3 workshop 3-5 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. at Hope Grange, Winlock. Washington Acoustic Music Association presents fingerstyle guitarist Richard Smith. WAMA is hosting a potluck meet and greet between the workshop and concert. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person; workshop $35 per person, and can be purchased on the website, wamamusic.com.

LCC Spring Jazz Concert: 7:30 p.m., June 6 at Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. Director Ryan Meagher with the George Colligan Trio featuring Loren Stillman on saxophone. Tickets are $10. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music.

Spring student recital: 5:30 and 7 p.m., June 8, 1528 Maple St., Longview, at the Rose Center for the Arts, where Lower Columbia College students will be sharing their musical talents with the community. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music for more information.

AUDITIONS

"Alice in Wonderland": Children's show, seeking actors ages 8 to 18. Elementary school auditions from 6 to 6:45 p.m. June 5; middle/high school students 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 5; callbacks from 6 to 8 p.m. June 6. Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Show dates July 28-30. Directed by Janeene Niemi. Information: email thespiantendencies@live.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Raymond Carver writing festival: May 19 and 20, Clatskanie. www.clatskaniearts.org/raymond-carver-writing-festival. A two-day festival is set to honor poet and short-story writer Raymond Carver, who was born in Clatskanie. Starting at 1 p.m., May 19, a pop-up poetry booth will offer readings of Carver poems, festival information, and maps for a self-guided walking tour of Carver’s birthplace, mural and sculpture, and the Clatskanie Historical Museum at the Castle where Carver memorabilia is on display. A free showing of the R-rated 1993 movie, “Short Cuts,” based on Carver works is set for 2 p.m. at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani will be the featured presenter at a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Center. Workshops will be held May 20 by Mojgani; Michael Mills, host of the Raymond Carver Podcast; Marianne Monson, founder and president of Astoria’s The Writer’s Guild; and Cathlamet poet Dayle Olson. Presentations of awards and readings by youth winners of the poetry contest at the Cultural Center is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m., where reservations are required at www.clatskaniearts.org. After dinner, winners of the adult categories in the poetry contest will read their winning poems, followed by an open mic poetry jam. Some events are free; the dinner costs $20.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

North Clark Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m., through May 27, in upper Amboy at 21416 NE 399th St. in the renovated 1910 United Brethren Church. Mt. St. Helens after the eruption exhibit. Also, the “Open-Door Stitchery Circle” is set for 1 to 4 p.m., May 13. Bring a project and visit with other people, sharing ideas and tips. Admission is free. Donations welcome. For more information, contact 360-247-5800 and leave a message or email museumnch88@gmail.com.

Portraits in Red: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project: 10 a.m. May 19; 4 p.m. July 8. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, Ilwaco, presents the exhibit by Nayana LaFond. LaFond is an artist of Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq descent who has painted the portraits of about 90 people around the country who have been victimized. About 20 women from Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California and 20 women from around the nation will be represented in the 40 portraits that will constitute the Pacific Northwest tour.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The May guest artists are Eileen Eddleman and Noel McDonald. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available to purchase. Free to attend.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. The LCC Student Art and Design Show is set to run from June 1 to 13. A reception kicks off the show exhibit from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 1. This event will take place at the same time as the student pottery sale and the SALAL Review launch party. Food and drinks will be available. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.