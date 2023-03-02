LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Oregon Way Tavern: Open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Wanda Sykes at ilani: Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer Wanda Sykes is scheduled to perform 8 p.m., March 18 at ilani. Ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America,” Sykes will take the Cowlitz Ballroom. Tickets: $35 and $55 at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA THEATRE FILM SERIES

All films shown at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. All films are shown at 2 p.m. Admission price per film is $8 per person. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

March 5: “Hair” (1979), starring John Savage, Treat Williams and Beverly D’Angelo.

April 2: “Peter Rabbit” (2018).

May 7: “Paint Your Wagon (1969), starring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood.

THEATER

Auditions: “Reefer Madness, the Musical” is a musical comedy inspired by the 1936 propaganda film that became a cult classic. Auditions are at 6 p.m. March 3, 1 p.m. March 4, and callbacks March 5. 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Performance is March 17-April 2. Tickets: www.stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-5564.

“The 3 Musketeers”: The Acting Company presents “The 3 Musketeers” at 7:30 p.m., March 11, at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Kristen Childs’ version of “The Three Musketeers” brings together two genius storytellers William Shakespeare and Alexandre Dumas, in a tale that celebrates the vitality of youth, friendship and bravery. Directed by award-winning artistic director Kent Gash. Tickets: $50-55; 17 and under are $20. Use promo code MUSKETEER for 20% discount at www.columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

“In the Next Room”: “In the Next Room, or the vibrator play” runs March 17-April 2, at Stageworks Northwest, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. The play is an adult comedy set in the Victorian era, when women were treated for “hysteria” with pelvic massage from a newfangled electrical medical device. Tickets: www.stageworksnorthwest.com or 360-636-4488.

“A Night to Remember”: Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia presents “A Night to Remember” March 24 and 25 at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Performances are set to include singing, dancing comedy and skits, and benefit Youth and Family Link. Tickets: www.columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

STAGE DOOR CONCERT SERIES

Held at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, the Stage Door Concert Series is an intimate evening. Patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Magpie productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Each concert takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The cost for each concert is $65 per person. Save 10% if purchasing one seat to each Stage Door Concert or a table (four seats) to one performance. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

March 4: Ken Waldman and the Wild Ones. Waldman, a fiddler and peot, will be joined by banjo player Rich Kuras and other guests. Kuras, a former Longview resident, started playing banjo and calling square dances 45 years ago. From 1983 to 1988, Kuras taught Science at Mark Morris High School, and from 1988 to 1998, he taught science and Pacific Northwest history at Cascade Middle School.

April 22: Larhonda Steele Celebrates Nina Simone. Legendary Simone, who was a staunch civil rights activist, sang a mixture of jazz, blues and folk music. Steele, a prominent Northwest blues vocalist, will be joined on stage by Mark Steele, Ward Griffiths and Leah Hinchcliff.

RAINY MONTHS SERIES

Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families that is held on select Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3 p.m. during the rainy months of January through May and takes place at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets are available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-9499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

March 12: Doktor Kaboom. David Epley, through the character of Doktor Kaboom, performs original interactive science comedy shows for all ages.

April 30: Pirate School. Actor David Engel has years of stage and screen experience. Because children crave to be apart of the action, all of his shows harken back to outdoor play and feature immersive full-audience active participation, according to the Columbia Theatre website.

LITERARY EVENTS

First annual Columbia River Author Festival

Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon are invited to register to share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival. The festival will be held at the Longview Public Library May 6. Registration closes April 20. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

Raymond Carver writing festival

A two-day festival set to honor world-famous poet and short story writer Raymond Carver is set to run May 19 and 20 in Clatskanie. Carver was born in the city. The festival will be preceded by a poetry contest in April with the theme from Carver’s poem Happiness: “Happiness. It comes on unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, any early morning talk about it.” The contest will kickoff with poetry and pie from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4, at the Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich Street. 503-728-3732, www.clatskanielibrary.org.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

The Broadway Gallery: The March featured artists are Trudy Woods, who is a gallery member and specializes in pottery, and John S. Crocker, who specializes in photography and drawings. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446, columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Columbian Artists Association: 45th annual Spring Art Show at Cowlitz County Historical Museum. March 25 through April 15, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Intake day for the festival is March 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For questions contact Eileen Thompson at 206-949-9811.

Community Arts Workshop: “Treasures by Jerome” by Jerome Makinster runs through March 10 at the Community Arts Workshop, which is supported by volunteers and donations. The workshop’s Alcove Gallery is newly re-opened after Covid’s interruption in its six-year history. The workshop is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at 1526 Commerce Ave. Longview.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: Photographs of Washington state and Oregon by Ronda Lutz Photography through January. From the Okanagan Highlands in winter to the spring waterfalls of Mt. Rainier and the Columbia River Gorge, Lutz shares all of the vastly different landscapes that encompass the Pacific Northwest. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. Site visits now available for groups of 15 and under. To register, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message, or fos1894@gmail.com.