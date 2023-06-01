LIVE PERFORMANCES

“Lost in the Foreground:” 7:30 p.m. June 3; 11 a.m. June 2; and 2 p.m. June 4, Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. A sweet and funny play, written by LLC and Kelso High graduate Kaitlin Sexton, explores how new friends and experiences can help you get unstuck when all you want to do is stay put. Tickets: $10. Visit app.arts-people.com.

LCC Symphonic Band presents Odyssey: 7:30 p.m., June 2 at Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. Conductor Dr. Rob Davis, featuring solo artists Haylee Mcfadden and Aidan Haglund performing “Pequeña Czarda” by Spanish composer Pedro Iturralde. Tickets are $10. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music.

“Reefer Madness, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, June 2-18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Satire based on the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film that gained a cult following. Tickets $20 general, $16 seniors/students/veterans. Group rates, flex passes available. www.stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488.

Guitar concert and workshop with Richard Smith: June 3 workshop 3-5 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. at Hope Grange, Winlock. Washington Acoustic Music Association presents fingerstyle guitarist Richard Smith. WAMA is hosting a potluck meet and greet between the workshop and concert. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person; workshop $35 per person, and can be purchased on the website, wamamusic.com.

LCC Spring Jazz Concert: 7:30 p.m., June 6 at Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. Director Ryan Meagher with the George Colligan Trio featuring Loren Stillman on saxophone. Tickets are $10. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music.

Eric Gruber: George Colligan Trio: 7 p.m. June 6 at Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. West-coast based Eric Gruber, is a bassist in many genres. Gruber was classically trained from a young age but later turned to the dark side of jazz where he has flourished. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Spring student recital: 5:30 and 7 p.m., June 8, 1528 Maple St., Longview, at the Rose Center for the Arts, where Lower Columbia College students will be sharing their musical talents with the community. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music for more information.

Puttin’ on the Ritz: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 1528 Maple St., Longview, at the Rose Center for the Arts. The concert will feature the music of the Roaring ‘20s. A 2020 look back at the music of the 1920s. Tickets are $10. Visit lowercolumbia.edu/music for more information.

Bombadil: 7 p.m. June 15, at Kalama Harbor Lodge, 215 N. Hendrickson Drive. The group is a folk-pop band from Durham, North Carolina. The band is known for their creative and heartfelt lyrics, lush vocal harmonies, thoughtful arrangements, and engaging live show. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Make Music Day: 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, sponsored by the Arts Council of Clatsop County Oregon. The event is a one-day event where free, live musical performances and opportunities to make music take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument to join in the global music celebration. Visit clatsopcountyartscouncil.com to learn more.

Cort Carpenter: 5 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Kelso High School, Schroeder Field. Cort, one of Nashville’s most popular independent artists on the rise, returns to his alma mater for a one-night only event fundraiser concert for Kelso High School. This is an all ages afternoon/evening event. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com. Tickets are $10.

Nickelback: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. The group is a Canadian band from Hanna, Alberta. Three of their albums ("Silver Side Up," "The Long Road," and "All The Right Reasons") all hit No. 1 in the Canadian charts, with the latter also reaching No. 1 in the United States. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Hank Williams Jr.: 7 p.m., Friday, July 7, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com. Costs range from $29.50 to $275.50.

Snoop Dogg: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

AUDITIONS

“Alice in Wonderland”: Children’s show, seeking actors ages 8 to 18. Elementary school auditions from 6 to 6:45 p.m. June 5; middle/high school students 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 5; callbacks from 6 to 8 p.m. June 6. Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Show dates July 28-30. Directed by Janeene Niemi. Information: email thespiantendencies@live.com.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Heidi Bishop quilling exhibit at Lower Columbia CAP: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13 at the Alcove Gallery in the Community Arts Workshop, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Quilling involves rolling small strips of paper into delicate filigrees and designs. Bishop’s intricate floral images and storytelling pieces give the viewer a chance to observe her patient, detailed workmanship. Her work has been featured in craft magazines. She has been teaching quilling for years and is currently teaching classes at Paper Craft Addiction in Longview.

Portraits in Red: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project: 4 p.m. July 8. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, Ilwaco, presents the exhibit by Nayana LaFond. LaFond is an artist of Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq descent who has painted the portraits of about 90 people around the country who have been victimized. About 20 women from Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California and 20 women from around the nation will be represented in the 40 portraits that will constitute the Pacific Northwest tour.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The June gallery show theme is "I am 100 Years" Retrospective Show of Gallery Artists honoring Longview's centennial. Guest artists include Janet MacGregor, Trudy Woods, Sandra Yorke and Beth Bailey. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available to purchase. Free to attend.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. The LCC Student Art and Design Show is set to run from June 1 to 13. A reception kicks off the show exhibit from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 1. This event will take place at the same time as the student pottery sale and the SALAL Review launch party. Food and drinks will be available. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.