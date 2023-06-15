LIVE PERFORMANCES

“Reefer Madness, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Satire based on the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film that gained a cult following. Tickets $20 general, $16 seniors/students/veterans. Group rates, flex passes available. www.stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488.

Paranormal Cirque: Through June 19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. The show is a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare. The show is for mature audience. Tickets available at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone: 941-704-8572. They also respond to text messages. Restricted – under 18 requires accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Make Music Day: 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, sponsored by the Arts Council of Clatsop County Oregon. The event is a one-day event where free, live musical performances and opportunities to make music take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument to join in the global music celebration. Visit clatsopcountyartscouncil.com to learn more.

Cort Carpenter: 5 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Kelso High School, Schroeder Field. Cort, one of Nashville’s most popular independent artists on the rise, returns to his alma mater for a one-night only event fundraiser concert for Kelso High School. This is an all ages afternoon/evening event. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com. Tickets are $10.

Arts of the Mountain festival: June 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Hwy., Castle Rock. The 11th annual art and music festival will feature more than 30 regional artists and acoustic musicians. Arts include jewelry, glass, metal, pottery, soap, wood art and more. For more information, contact Kevlyn Hoisington at 360-431-9802 or email artsofthemountain@gmail.com.

Alexander Steward: Friday, June 30, 7:30 p.m. at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. Steward has performed on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden , Strahan and Sara and others. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com

Nickelback: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. The group is a Canadian band from Hanna, Alberta. Three of their albums (“Silver Side Up,” “The Long Road,” and “All The Right Reasons”) all hit No. 1 in the Canadian charts, with the latter also reaching No. 1 in the United States. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Concerts at the Lake 2023: Free concert series from 6-8 p.m. will be held every Thursday for six weeks beginning July 6 and going through Aug. 10 at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea Park. Visit www.mylongview.com to learn more.

Hank Williams Jr.: 7 p.m., Friday, July 7, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com. Costs range from $29.50 to $275.50.

Snoop Dogg: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Luke Bryan: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. Bryan earned four platinum albums, two 4X-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Heidi Bishop quilling exhibit at Lower Columbia CAP:

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13 at the Alcove Gallery in the Community Arts Workshop, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Quilling involves rolling small strips of paper into delicate filigrees and designs. Bishop’s intricate floral images and storytelling pieces give the viewer a chance to observe her patient, detailed workmanship. Her work has been featured in craft magazines. She has been teaching quilling for years and is currently teaching classes at Paper Craft Addiction in Longview.

Portraits in Red: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project: 4 p.m. July 8. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, Ilwaco, presents the exhibit by Nayana LaFond. LaFond is an artist of Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq descent who has painted the portraits of about 90 people around the country who have been victimized. About 20 women from Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California and 20 women from around the nation will be represented in the 40 portraits that will constitute the Pacific Northwest tour.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The June gallery show theme is “I am 100 Years” Retrospective Show of Gallery Artists honoring Longview’s centennial. Guest artists include Janet MacGregor, Trudy Woods, Sandra Yorke and Beth Bailey. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available to purchase. Free to attend.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.