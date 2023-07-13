LIVE PERFORMANCES

Breaking Benjamin: July 15, 6:30 p.m., at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. Breaking Benjamin is a rock band founded by guitarist/singer/songwriter Benjamin Burnley. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Bon Bon Vivant: 6 p.m. July 15, at The Columbia Theatre, 212 S. 1st St., West Saint Helens. The group is an indie band from New Orleans playing their signature blend of americana/ dark ballads and up-tempo indie dance rock. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Neil Young: 8 p.m., July 18, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Better Weather: 7:30 p.m. July 20, Stash Records, 1420 Commerce, Longview. Longview local and Mark Morris grad Skyler McCoy brings his band from Denver to play a hometown show in Longview. Tickets available at the door only.

Luke Bryan: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. Bryan earned four platinum albums, two 4X-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Alana Springsteen: 6 p.m., July 20, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. Emerging 21-year-old artist-songwriter is deemed “one of Nashville’s most buzzworthy artists.” For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Tears for Fears: 7:30 p.m., July 22, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Debbie Gibson: 8 p.m., July 22, at Muze Lounge, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums and has starred in 17 musicals in 17 years, from Broadway to the West End. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Diamond Rio: 7 p.m., July 26, Cowlitz County Fair, Longview. The group signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Don Felder: July 27, 8 p.m., ilani Casino, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Felder was one of the five members and a former lead guitarist of the rock group the Eagles for 27 years. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Trace Adkins: 7 p.m., Aug. 4, Clark County Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Adkins has sold over 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles, sending 14 into Billboard’s Top 10. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Call for artists: Deadline is July 29 at 4 p.m., the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. The community is invited to enter a Centennial Art Exhibit scheduled in August. The theme will be The Show of the Century. All ages and mediums welcome. Come in to the gallery, or visit the-broadway-gallery.com to fill out paperwork.

Heidi Bishop quilling exhibit at Lower Columbia CAP: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13 at the Alcove Gallery in the Community Arts Workshop, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Quilling involves rolling small strips of paper into delicate filigrees and designs. Bishop’s intricate floral images and storytelling pieces give the viewer a chance to observe her patient, detailed workmanship. Her work has been featured in craft magazines. She has been teaching quilling for years and is currently teaching classes at Paper Craft Addiction in Longview.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works by Connie Ford and Noah Homsley are on display through July along with the other local cooperative gallery members. Ford works in the medium of basketry. Homsley paints abstracts. Free to attend.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. The exhibit “1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County,” highlights how the planned city of Longview shaped the area and runs through 2023. Free admittance and donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.

