LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Naturally 7: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Experience “audio pyrotechnics” when seven people turn their voices into human instruments,and produce music of all genres. In their 20-year-career, they have shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Coldplay and more. Tickets: $40-45 and 17 and under $20; use promo code SEVEN for discount, available at 360-575-8499 and www.columbiatheatre.com.

Paul Anka: 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Anka has more than 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, according to a press release from ilani. He also had a song on the Billboard charts seven consecutive decades. His career bean in 1957, when “Diana” sold 20 million records. Other hits include “Puppy Love,” “Lonely Boy,” “My Way,” “Hometown,” “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” theme and more. Tickets: $39 and $59. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

CABARET

Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia presents “A Night to Remember” March 24 and 25 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

Learn about the show and sign up to be in it at “Meet the Director Night” with Jaime Donegan of Jaime Donegan Productions at 6 p.m., Feb. 27 at the Kelso Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Auditions will be at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 28 at the Kelso Longview Elks lodge for those who want to be in the show and have prepared a dance or song to sing. People can also sign up for the show if you couldn’t attend the event the day prior. Auditions are informal, and all are encouraged to attend, according to organizers.

COLUMBIA THEATRE FILM SERIES

All films shown at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. All films are shown at 2 p.m.

Admission price per film is $8 per person. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

March 5: “Hair” (1979), starring John Savage, Treat Williams and Beverly D’Angelo.

April 2: “Peter Rabbit” (2018).

May 7: “Paint Your Wagon (1969), starring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood.

STAGE DOOR CONCERT SERIES

Held at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, the Stage Door Concert Series is an intimate evening. Patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Magpie productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Each concert takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The cost for each concert is $65 per person. Save 10% if purchasing one seat to each Stage Door Concert or a table (four seats) to one performance. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

Feb. 11: Kathryn Rose. A folk singer from Oregon, Rose’s grew up listening to Irish and Scottish folk music. After her grandmother passed away, she discovered handwritten Irish folk songs tucked inside her grandmother’s piano bench, according to the theater website. Rose’s influences include Susan McKeown, Christy Moore, Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh, Niamh Parsons, Dougie MacLean, Kate Rusby, Kat Eggleston and more.

March 4: Ken Waldman and the Wild Ones. Waldman will be joined by banjo player Rich Kuras and other guests. Kuras, a former Longview resident, started playing banjo and calling square dances 45 years ago.

April 22: Larhonda Steele Celebrates Nina Simone. Legendary Simone, who was a staunch civil rights activist, sang a mixture of jazz, blues and folk music. Steele, a prominent Northwest blues vocalist, will be joined on stage by Mark Steele, Ward Griffiths and Leah Hinchcliff.

RAINY MONTHS SERIES

Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families that is held on select Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3 p.m. during the rainy months of January through May and takes place at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets are available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-9499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

Feb. 18: JuggleMania. A juggling performance by Rhys Thomas.

March 12: Doktor Kaboom. David Epley, through the character of Doktor Kaboom, performs original interactive science comedy shows for all ages.

April 30: Pirate School. Actor David Engel has years of stage and screen experience. Because children crave to be apart of the action, all of his shows harken back to outdoor play and feature immersive full-audience active participation, according to the Columbia Theatre website.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: February featured artists are Dan Newman, who specializes in fused ceramic and glass, and Carlene Salazar, who paints. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446, columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: Photographs of Washington state and Oregon by Ronda Lutz Photography through January. From the Okanagan Highlands in winter to the spring waterfalls of Mt. Rainier and the Columbia River Gorge, Lutz shares all of the vastly different landscapes that encompass the Pacific Northwest. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. Site visits now available for groups of 15 and under. To register, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message, or fos1894@gmail.com.