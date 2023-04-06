LIVE PERFORMANCES

Rosetan, SHRALPER and Tony Horses: 7 p.m., April 7, Stash Records, 1420 Commerce Ave., Longview. Rosetan is a drum-machine-led indie trio who shared their debut album “try” in August with the help of Stash Records and Royal Records out of Seattle. SHRALPER is a new indie-garage band out of Portland, and Tony Horses is also from Portland.

The Kingston Trio: 7 p.m., April 15, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Folk icons The Kingston Trio perform such timeless classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.” Current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward have links to and experience with the original group. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

“Divas3”: 7:30 p.m., April 21, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert series. Three powerhouse Las Vegas vocalists perform hits from divas like Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston and more. Tickets: $45 for adults, $25 for students at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Larhonda Steele Celebrates Nina Simone: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., April 22, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Nina Simone, staunch civil rights activist, sang a mixture of jazz, blues and folk music, while Larhonda Steele, is a prominent Northwest blues vocalist. The event is part of the Stage Door Concert Series and patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Magpie productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Tickets: $65 per person, and save 10% if purchasing one seat to each Stage Door Concert or a table (four seats) to one performance, at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Black Market Trust: 7:30 p.m., April 28, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The Black Market Trust are an American Traditional Pop/Vocal Jazz group from Los Angeles who combine the sounds of the legendary American crooners with the fire and energy of Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

"Enchanted April": April 28 through May 14, Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Ave., Woodland. The gentle and romantic comedy, written by Matthew Barber, is based on Elizabeth Von Arnim’s 1920s novel in which four women take a month-long trip to an Italian villa, which works its magic on each sad and hardened heart, healing grief, bringing hope, and romance blooms again. Tickets: Single tickets start at $23 at www.lovestreetplayhouse.com or 800-966-8865.

Pirate School: 2 p.m., April 30, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Actor David Engel has years of stage and screen experience, and all of his shows harken back to outdoor play and feature immersive full-audience active participation. Parents and educators appreciate the wholesome, inclusive messaging subtly woven throughout his shows, according to the theater. Tickets: $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30 at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Majesty: A Tribute to Queen: 7:30 p.m., May 4, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This group is one of UK’s premiere touring Queen tribute band’s, performing at UK and international theaters and festivals. This performance was rescheduled from Nov. 4, and Nov. 4 tickets will be honored for this event. Tickets: $25-40, columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Peter Pan: 6 p.m., May 12 and 13, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Kalama's Rising Heights Dance studio presents "Peter Pan" with a journey beyond the stars to Neverland. Tickets: $10-$25, columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

FILM

“Paint Your Wagon”: 2 p.m., May 7, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This American Western musical stars Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood and was adopted into film based on the 1951 musical. Tickets: $8 per person at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Bowhunting films: 7 p.m., May 9, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The Full Draw Film Tour showcases the best independent bowhunting films of the year and is presented by ONXHUNT. Think Nat Geo and Metallica had a baby: it’s a movie night with a concert vibe. There will also be hunting gear giveaways. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

LITERARY EVENTS

Poetry open-mic night: 6 p.m., April 11, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. April is National Poetry Month, so the Longview Public Library is hosting a poetry open-mic night. The library will provide “open-source poems” for anyone to recite, but attendees are welcome to perform their own work as well. The Friends of the Longview Public Library will provide light snacks and drinks. Free.

WordFest: 6 to 8 p.m., April 11, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. www.alan-rose.com. The monthly gathering of readers and writers meets the second Tuesday of each month, and an open mic follows the scheduled guests. This month, Kelso graduate Brianna Craft, a senior researcher at the International Institute for Environment and Development, will read from her memoir "Everything That Rises," which personalizes the realities of climate change. Douglas Maynard, retired local history teacher, will read from his new book, Hero of the Yacolt Burn. Grays Harbor poet Carrie Born will read from her collection, titled "Diesel Cats' Poetry," about the world of heavy construction and other blue-collar work. Free.

Northwest Voices with Washington poet laureate: Writing workshop at 4 p.m., April 24, Main 148, Lower Columbia College, 1600 Maple St., Longview, and reading at 5:30 p.m., April 24, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/northwest-voices. Rena Priest is a member of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation, the incumbent Washington state poet laureate, and Maxine Cushing Gray Distinguished Writing Fellow. Her most recent book, "Northwest Know-How: Beaches," includes poems, retellings of legends and fun descriptions of 29 of the most beloved beaches in Washington and Oregon. Free.

First annual Columbia River Author Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival at the library. Registration for writers to share work closes April 20. Free.

Raymond Carver writing festival: May 19 and 20, Clatskanie. www.clatskaniearts.org/raymond-carver-writing-festival. A two-day festival is set to honor poet and short-story writer Raymond Carver, who was born in Clatskanie. Starting at 1 p.m., May 19, a pop-up poetry booth will offer readings of Carver poems, festival information, and maps for a self-guided walking tour of Carver’s birthplace, mural and sculpture, and the Clatskanie Historical Museum at the Castle where Carver memorabilia is on display. A free showing of the R-rated 1993 movie, "Short Cuts," based on Carver works is set for 2 p.m. at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani will be the featured presenter at a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. Workshops will be held May 20 by Mojgani; Michael Mills, host of the Raymond Carver Podcast; Marianne Monson, founder and president of Astoria's The Writer’s Guild; and Cathlamet poet Dayle Olson. Presentations of awards and readings by youth winners of the poetry contest at the Cultural Center is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m., where reservations are required at www.clatskaniearts.org. After dinner, winners of the adult categories in the poetry contest will read their winning poems, followed by an open mic poetry jam. Some events are free; the dinner costs $20.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The April guest artists are painter Leon Lowman and lapidary sculptor Richard Britschgi. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available to purchase. Free to attend.

Columbian Artists Association’s 45th annual Spring Art Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through April 15, Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. columbianartists.org. The show’s 52 pieces of local artwork are for sale and will be displayed until April 15. Eileen Thompson, president of the Columbia Artist Association, is the featured artist in the show and prices for all pieces start at $35. Free.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. View through April Louise Thomas’s collage postcards created to send to friends during the pandemic to foster creativity and connection. Thomas will lead people to create similar cards in a hands-on workshop from 2 to 3 p.m., April 8 at the library. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. View Crista Ames’s sculpture exhibit “Interflow” from April 10 to May 4. The exhibit questions familiar feminine tropes of art history by reimagining classical references and historical narratives. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark's stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.