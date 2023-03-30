LIVE PERFORMANCES

“In the Next Room, or the vibrator play”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 2, Stageworks Northwest, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. The play is an adult comedy set in the Victorian era, when women were treated for “hysteria” with pelvic massage from a newfangled electrical medical device. Tickets: stageworksnorthwest.com or 360-636-4488.

“Divas3”: 7:30 p.m., April 21, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert series. Three powerhouse Las Vegas vocalists perform hits from divas like Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston and more. Tickets: $45 for adults, $25 for students at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

The Kingston Trio: 7 p.m., April 15, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Folk icons The Kingston Trio perform such timeless classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley." Current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward have links to and experience with the original group. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Larhonda Steele Celebrates Nina Simone: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., April 22, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Nina Simone, staunch civil rights activist, sang a mixture of jazz, blues and folk music, while Larhonda Steele, is a prominent Northwest blues vocalist. The event is part of the Stage Door Concert Series ad patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Magpie productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Tickets: $65 per person, and save 10% if purchasing one seat to each Stage Door Concert or a table (four seats) to one performance, at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Black Market Trust: 7:30 p.m., April 28, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. The Black Market Trust are an American Traditional Pop/Vocal Jazz group from Los Angeles who combine the sounds of the legendary American crooners with the fire and energy of Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Pirate School: 2 p.m., April 30, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Actor David Engel has years of stage and screen experience, and all of his shows harken back to outdoor play and feature immersive full-audience active participation. Parents and educators appreciate the wholesome, inclusive messaging subtly woven throughout his shows, according to the theater. Tickets: $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30 at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Majesty: A Tribute to Queen: 7:30 p.m., May 4, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. This group is one of UK's premiere touring Queen tribute band's, performing at UK and international theaters and festivals. This performance was rescheduled from Nov. 4, and Nov. 4 tickets will be honored for this event. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

FILM

“Peter Rabbit”: 2 p.m., April 2, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. This 2018, computer-animated comedy includes James Corden as the voice of Peter Rabbit. Tickets: $8 per person at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

“Paint Your Wagon”: 2 p.m., May 7, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. This American Western musical stars Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood and was adopted into film based on the 1951 musical. Tickets: $8 per person at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

LITERARY EVENTS

First annual Columbia River Author Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St, Longview. Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival at the library. Registration for writers to share work closes April 20. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Raymond Carver writing festival: May 19 and 20, Clatskanie. A two-day festival is set to honor world-famous poet and short-story writer Raymond Carver, who was born in Clatskanie. The festival will be preceded by a poetry contest in April with the theme from Carver’s poem Happiness: “Happiness. It comes on unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, any early morning talk about it.” The contest will kickoff with poetry and pie from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4, at the Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich Street. 503-728-3732, www.clatskanielibrary.org. Free.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The April guest artists are painter Leon Lowman and lapidary sculptor Richard Britschgi. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com.

Columbian Artists Association’s 45th annual Spring Art Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through April 15, Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. columbianartists.org. The show's 52 pieces of local artwork are for sale and will be displayed until April 15. Eileen Thompson, president of the Columbia Artist Association, is the featured artist in the show and prices for all pieces start at $35. Free.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. View Louise Thomas's collage postcards created to send to friends during the pandemic to foster creativity and connection. Thomas will lead people to create similar cards in a hands-on workshop from 2 to 3 p.m., April 8 at the library. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. View Crista Ames's sculpture exhibit "Interflow" from April 10 to May 4. The exhibit questions familiar feminine tropes of art history by reimagining classical references and historical narratives.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.