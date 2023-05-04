LIVE PERFORMANCES

"The Addams Family": Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday shows at 2 and 7 p.m., May 5-6, May 12-13 at Ridgefield High School, 2630 S. Hillhurst Road. Theater students from Ridgefield High School stage a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. Advance tickets can be purchased at wa-ridgefield-lite.intouchreceipting.com/rhstheatre or at the door on the night of the performance. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for students, and $8 with a valid ASB card.

“Enchanted April”: Through May 14, Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Ave., Woodland. The gentle and romantic comedy, written by Matthew Barber, is based on Elizabeth Von Arnim’s 1920s novel in which four women take a month-long trip to an Italian villa, which works its magic on each sad and hardened heart, healing grief, bringing hope, and romance blooms again. Tickets: Single tickets start at $23 at www.lovestreetplayhouse.com or 800-966-8865.

“Springtime is Swing Time” concert: 3 p.m., May 7, Trinity Lutheran Church; 2021 Washington Way, Longview. The NorthWest Jazz Orchestra will be presenting their spring concert featuring jazz arrangements of popular songs including “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and “Ol’ Man River." Featured performers include vocalist Julisa Wright and bass trombonist Shayna Waldman. Suggested donation is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students.

Peter Pan: 6 p.m., May 12 and 13, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Kalama’s Rising Heights Dance studio presents “Peter Pan” with a journey beyond the stars to Neverland. Tickets: $10-$25, columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Beat Frequency: 9 p.m. May 12, Muze Lounge at the ilani Casino, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Beat Frequency are proud to be part of the Northwest’s longstanding tradition of serving music lovers what they want even before they know they want it. ​Husband and wife team, Shawn Lewis and Natasha Neuschwander, share a rich history and a singular desire to be on the forefront of songwriting, recording and performing. Tickets: www.bandsintown.com.

"Radium Girls": 7 p.m. May 19, and 2 p.m. May 20, Roxy Theater, 1101 Commerce Ave, Longview. Three Rivers Christian School Drama presents this production by D.W. Gregory. Tickets: adults $15; students $10; children under 5 admitted free. Purchase tickets at the TRCS high school and elementary office.

Jim Messina: 7:30 p.m., May 19, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Messina has spent the last 50 years writing and singing folk, rock and country music that has left an indelible mark on the world. From Loggins and Messina, to Poco and Buffalo Springfield, Messina has released eight hit records and sold over 16 million albums. Tickets: $55-$20, columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Gabriel Iglesias: 3 and 7 p.m., May 21, ilani Casino Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias is one of Americas most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. Tickets: $95-$125 at Ticketmaster.

"Lost in the Foreground:" 7:30 p.m. May 26-27, June 1 and 3; 11 a.m. June 2, and 2 p.m. June 4, Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. A sweet and funny play, written by LLC and Kelso High graduate Kaitlin Sexton, explores how new friends and experiences can help you get unstuck when all you want to do is stay put. Tickets: $10. Visit app.arts-people.com.

"Reefer Madness, the Musical": 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 2-18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Satire based on the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film that gained a cult following. Tickets $20 general, $16 seniors/students/veterans. Group rates, flex passes available. www.stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488.

FILM

“Paint Your Wagon”: 2 p.m., May 7, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This American Western musical stars Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood and was adopted into film based on the 1951 musical. Tickets: $8 per person at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Bowhunting films: 7 p.m., May 9, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The Full Draw Film Tour showcases the best independent bowhunting films of the year and is presented by ONXHUNT. Think Nat Geo and Metallica had a baby: it’s a movie night with a concert vibe. There will also be hunting gear giveaways. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

LITERARY EVENTS

First annual Columbia River Author Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival at the library. The headlining author for the event is Bryan Johnston, author of the book “Deep in the Woods: the 1935 Kidnapping of Nine-Year-Old George Weyerhaeuser, Heir to America’s Mightiest Timber Dynasty.” Free.

Raymond Carver writing festival: May 19 and 20, Clatskanie. www.clatskaniearts.org/raymond-carver-writing-festival. A two-day festival is set to honor poet and short-story writer Raymond Carver, who was born in Clatskanie. Starting at 1 p.m., May 19, a pop-up poetry booth will offer readings of Carver poems, festival information, and maps for a self-guided walking tour of Carver’s birthplace, mural and sculpture, and the Clatskanie Historical Museum at the Castle where Carver memorabilia is on display. A free showing of the R-rated 1993 movie, “Short Cuts,” based on Carver works is set for 2 p.m. at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani will be the featured presenter at a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Center. Workshops will be held May 20 by Mojgani; Michael Mills, host of the Raymond Carver Podcast; Marianne Monson, founder and president of Astoria’s The Writer’s Guild; and Cathlamet poet Dayle Olson. Presentations of awards and readings by youth winners of the poetry contest at the Cultural Center is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m., where reservations are required at www.clatskaniearts.org. After dinner, winners of the adult categories in the poetry contest will read their winning poems, followed by an open mic poetry jam. Some events are free; the dinner costs $20.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Portraits in Red: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project: 10 a.m. May 19; 4 p.m. July 8. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, Ilwaco, presents the exhibit by Nayana LaFond. LaFond is an artist of Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq descent who has painted the portraits of about 90 people around the country who have been victimized. About 20 women from Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California and 20 women from around the nation will be represented in the 40 portraits that will constitute the Pacific Northwest tour.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The May guest artists are Eileen Eddleman and Noel McDonald. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available to purchase. Free to attend.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. The LCC Student Art and Design Show is set to run from June 1 to 13. A reception kicks off the show exhibit from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 1. Students can submit work to the show through May 12. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.