LIVE PERFORMANCES

“In the Next Room, or the vibrator play”: March 17 to April 2, Stageworks Northwest, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. The play is an adult comedy set in the Victorian era, when women were treated for “hysteria” with pelvic massage from a newfangled electrical medical device. Tickets: stageworksnorthwest.com or 360-636-4488.

Wanda Sykes at ilani: 8 p.m., March 18, Cowlitz Ballroom at ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America,” Sykes is scheduled to take the Cowlitz Ballroom stage. Tickets: $35 and $55 at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

CloudShine at Backstage Café: 6 to 8 p.m., March 23, 214 Pacific Ave S, Kelso. The acoustic trio is set to play Americana, pop and classic rock tunes at the Italian restaurant in Kelso. 360-414-9451.

Cabaret 2023’s “A Night to Remember”: 7 p.m., March 24 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 25, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Performances are set to include singing, dancing comedy and skits, and benefit Youth and Family Link. Tickets: columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

“Divas3”: 7:30 p.m., April 21, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert series. Three powerhouse Las Vegas vocalists perform hits from divas like Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston and more. Tickets: $45 for adults, $25 for students at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Larhonda Steele Celebrates Nina Simone: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., April 22, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Nina Simone, staunch civil rights activist, sang a mixture of jazz, blues and folk music, while Larhonda Steele, is a prominent Northwest blues vocalist. The event is part of the Stage Door Concert Series ad patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Magpie productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Tickets: $65 per person, and save 10% if purchasing one seat to each Stage Door Concert or a table (four seats) to one performance, at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

Pirate School: 2 p.m., April 30, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Actor David Engel has years of stage and screen experience, and all of his shows harken back to outdoor play and feature immersive full-audience active participation. Tickets: $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30 at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

FILM

“Peter Rabbit”: 2 p.m., April 2, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. This 2018, computer-animated comedy includes James Corden as the voice of Peter Rabbit. Tickets: $8 per person at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

“Paint Your Wagon”: 2 p.m., May 7, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. This American Western musical stars Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood and was adopted into film based on the 1951 musical. Tickets: $8 per person at columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

LITERARY EVENTS

First annual Columbia River Author Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St, Longview. Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival at the library. Registration for writers to share work closes April 20. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Raymond Carver writing festival: May 19 and 20, Clatskanie. A two-day festival is set to honor world-famous poet and short-story writer Raymond Carver, who was born in Clatskanie. The festival will be preceded by a poetry contest in April with the theme from Carver’s poem Happiness: “Happiness. It comes on unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, any early morning talk about it.” The contest will kickoff with poetry and pie from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4, at the Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich Street. 503-728-3732, www.clatskanielibrary.org. Free.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Featured artists’ works are on display all month along with the 40 local cooperative gallery members. The March featured artists are Trudy Woods, who is a gallery member and specializes in pottery, and John S. Crocker, who specializes in photography and drawings. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com.

Columbian Artists Association’s 45th annual Spring Art Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, March 25 through April 15, Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St, Kelso. Intake day for the festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21. For questions, contact Eileen Thompson at 206-949-9811. columbianartists.org. Free.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. Donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Lower Columbia College Student Art and Design Show will be featured through March. Artwork includes oil paintings and pencil drawings. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.