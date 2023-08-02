LIVE PERFORMANCES

Trace Adkins: 7 p.m., Aug. 4, Clark County Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Adkins has sold over 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles, sending 14 into Billboard’s Top 10. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Terri Clark: 7 p.m., Aug. 11, ilani Casino, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Clark is a country musician from Canada who moved to Nashville at age 18 to further her career. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: 8 p.m., Aug. 30, iliani Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Benatar and her husband, Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Little River Band: 9 p.m., Sept. 1, iliani Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. The group was the first band to successfully conquer foreign markets from an Australian base. Within eight months of their birth, LRB had already scored three Australian Top 20 singles and two Top Ten albums. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour: 7 p.m., Sept. 6, RV Inn Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Harry James Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Under the direction of Fred Radke, who played lead trumpet with Harry James, this is the only Big Band era orchestra that maintains a direct line back to its founder. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

M-PACT: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This Los Angeles-based ensemble has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of “nature’s first” instrument-the human voice. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Join the First Thursday event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 for an event honoring Longview’s Centennial called “The Show of the Century!” that will feature art created by community members of all ages. Prizes will be awarded in many categories.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Chinuk Ntsayka!” We Are Chinook: Aug. 4-Nov. 11, 115 SE Lake St., Ilwaco, 360-642-3446. Photographs by Amiran White with an opening reception along with members of the Chinook Indian Nation from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. The exhibit “1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County,” highlights how the planned city of Longview shaped the area and runs through 2023. Free admittance and donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. “Tightwire: A High Fiber Diet” exhibit is a group of more than 30 artists located in southwestern Washington and western Oregon who choose to work with fiber to express their interpretation of the world and themselves. Opening reception is from 4-5 p.m., Aug. 3. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.

The Stella Historical Society Museum: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend through Aug. 27, at 8530 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Museum buildings consist of a Post Office that opened in 1884; a blacksmith shop built in 1907 and is on the National Register of Historic Places; and an equipment shed full of old-time machinery. Contact 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.