Spotlight Dancers airing holiday special on KLTV
Spotlight Dancers airing holiday special on KLTV

Spotlight Dancers

Members of the local Spotlight Dancers recently ....... Pictured top left is Morgan Brown, bottom left is Layna Emalyn, center is Kelly Fitch, top right is Andrea Fitch and bottom right is Kenleigh Smith. 

 Photos courtesy of Kelly Fitch

The public is invited to watch members of the Spotlight Singers perform in a holiday special airing on KLTV, Comcast cable Channel 11.

The group’s holiday show airs at noon and 8:30 p.m. today (Dec. 19), at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24; at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25; and at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

The special will continue to air throughout the new year. Show times can be found on KLTV’s website at www.kltv.org.

Kelly Fitch, the group’s performance and vocal coach, in an email submitted to The Daily News, said she “feels extra grateful to be able to share the gift of song and performance during these times.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch offers her students their lessons via Zoom each week.

“Protecting my family and my students health is most important,” she said. “And, lets face it, when you sing, you’re spreading germs.”

Instead of canceling the lessons and performances, she decided to Zoom them, noting “it’s not always easy because with music and singing in any virtual situation there can be a bit of a delay in the music.” And she said it’s not as easy to hear pitch, timing and tone as well as you can in person.

However, she said the benefits of continuing to provide a creative and musical outlet for the kids “is hands down worth all the extra efforts.”

In the email, Fitch said she encourages everyone to find ways to continue their passions whatever they may be.

For information on lessons and how to join the performance troupe, search for Kelly Fitch on Facebook and send her a message.

