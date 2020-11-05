Special Zoom event features odd, innovative PNW transportation ideas

A special Cowlitz County Historical Museum Zoom event on Washington on Wheels starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Attendance is limited to 100 people. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3mHxKB4.

After registering, people will receive a confirmation email on how to join the meeting. The museum will not share people’s email addresses.

Washington on Wheels: Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas from the Pacific Northwest is a talk with author and journalist Harriet Baskas who will highlight the history and culture of transportation and travel in Washington state, examining how people get around, why they travel and where they might be going next, according to a press release from the musuem.

Audience members will be invited to share family stories of migration, memories of their first airplane flights and car trips.

Baskas holds a master of arts degree in communication from the University of Washington. She was a general manager for three Pacific Northwest radio stations and is an award-winning radio producer with her radio stories airing regularly for more than 20 years on National Public Radio and elsewhere.