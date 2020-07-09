Satisfy Your Senses art show fundraiser is July 25-26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to a fundraiser to benefit the Fort Vancouver Regional Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 and from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. July 26 at the Latte Da Coffee House and Wine Bar, 205 E. 39th St., Vancouver.

The event is being held by the coffee house and wine bar in conjunction with six professional artists and will showcase paintings, jewelry, copper work and pottery from Bonnie Junell, Edi Olson, Sherry Westinbrook, Kathleen Hovis, Terry Kaufman and Adrienne Eliades.

The event also features music. Wine, sparkling wine and mimosas will be available to buy both days. Food also will be available to purchase.

The coffee house and wine bar has operating protocols in place for patrons’ health and safety. Seating will be limited to no more than five people per table and patrons should wear a face mask when not seated at their tables, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

On July 25, doors open at 9 a.m. Cary Hart will perform from noon to 2 p.m., Joyful Noise featuring Lyndie Rynne will perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

On July 26, doors open at 9 a.m. The Northwest Jazz Trio will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Justin Little will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.