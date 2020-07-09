Satisfy Your Senses art show fundraiser is July 25-26
Satisfy Your Senses art show fundraiser is July 25-26

The public is invited to a fundraiser to benefit the Fort Vancouver Regional Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 and from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. July 26 at the Latte Da Coffee House and Wine Bar, 205 E. 39th St., Vancouver.

The event is being held by the coffee house and wine bar in conjunction with six professional artists and will showcase paintings, jewelry, copper work and pottery from Bonnie Junell, Edi Olson, Sherry Westinbrook, Kathleen Hovis, Terry Kaufman and Adrienne Eliades.

The event also features music. Wine, sparkling wine and mimosas will be available to buy both days. Food also will be available to purchase.

The coffee house and wine bar has operating protocols in place for patrons’ health and safety. Seating will be limited to no more than five people per table and patrons should wear a face mask when not seated at their tables, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

On July 25, doors open at 9 a.m. Cary Hart will perform from noon to 2 p.m., Joyful Noise featuring Lyndie Rynne will perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

On July 26, doors open at 9 a.m. The Northwest Jazz Trio will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Justin Little will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

In addition, a raffle will be held for one of Bonnie Junell’s original oil paintings valued at $475. Raffle tickets are $1 each. The drawing takes place at 3:30 p.m. and the winner need not be present to win.

A percentage of all food, beverage and art sales and 100 percent of the raffle ticket sales will be donated to the FVRL Foundation.

The foundation seeks to support the programs and services of the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries and to inspire reading, lifelong learning and community interest and involvement, according to the press release.

For details, visit the FVRL Foundation website at www.fvrlfoundation.org or the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FVRLFoundation.

For questions, call the foundation office at 360-906-4700 or send an email to foundation@fvrl.org.

