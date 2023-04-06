The gentle and romantic comedy, written by Matthew Barber, is based on Elizabeth Von Arnim’s 1920s novel and is set against the backdrop of a country still reeling from World War I, according to a press release from the theater.

Sweet-natured Lotty Wilton (Laura Henderson of Vancouver) is suffering depression from an oppressive relationship when she sees an advertisement in the paper to rent a castle in Italy for the month of April. She jumps at the chance to escape her downtrodden existence and brings with her fellow housewife Rose Arnott (Rebecca York of La Center); socialite Lady Caroline Bramble (Tracey Hugo of Vancouver); and overbearing widow Mrs. Graves (Carol Radkins of Vancouver). The trip works its magic on each sad and hardened heart, healing grief, bringing hope, and romance blooms again.