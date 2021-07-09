Roland Wines features Portland indie duo Bees in a Bottle on July 10

Bees In a Bottle, a Portland-based, female fronted, indie rock duo led by Christine McAllister and Chad McAllister performs from 4 to 6 p.m. July 10 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview.

The duo writes music “drawn from raw emotion,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Multi-instrumentalists, they “navigate dark themes together in an expressive ebb and flow of pain and promise,” states the release, with their music serving as a “catharsis for the kinds of swirling emotions that arise from difficult situations.”

They “strive to create something meaningful to heal them.”

Bees In a Bottle’s songs are introspective, centering on Christine McAllister’s intimate lyrics and ethereal vocals, notes the release.

The group has released three studio records, two albums with Grammy Award-winning producer Glenn Barratt, and have toured from coast to coast during the past 10 years.

In addition, the artists regularly contribute to other artists’ works through live and studio performances, theater and film.

