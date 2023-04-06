RIDGEFIELD — A chain restaurant inspired by rock music and partly founded by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley is set to open at ilani Casino.

The announcement was made late last month when Simmons joined a ribbon cutting at a gaming convention in San Diego and the venue is tentatively scheduled to open on New Year's Eve.

Rock & Brews has 23 locations in the country, mostly in California, and serves items like burgers, salads and draft beers.

The casino press release reports "the partnership will put Rock & Brews front and center at ilani, allowing for the expansion of events and live music, accompanied by a great new dining option."

For the project, ilani will renovate the Muze Lounge, according to the casino, while entertainment offerings will still continue throughout the spring and summer.

“Opening a new Rock & Brews location at ilani is a special announcement for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe,” said Cowlitz General Council Chairwoman Patty Kinswa-Gaiser in the press release. “The Rock & Brews vision started for two reasons: our Tribe’s commitment to providing the best-in-class entertainment, dining, and hospitality to our guests, and our former Chairman Dave Barnett’s love for live music.”