LIVE PERFORMANCES

Northwest Jazz Orchestra: 3 p.m., Sept. 24, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This 17-piece jazz band directed by David Klander has performed with internationally renowned trumpeter Allen Vizzutti, opened for the Harry James Orchestra and appeared as a guest group for the Southwest Washington Symphony. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

Harry James Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Under the direction of Fred Radke, who played lead trumpet with Harry James, this is the only Big Band era orchestra that maintains a direct line back to its founder. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

M-PACT: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This Los Angeles-based ensemble has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of “nature’s first” instrument-the human voice. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

Remembering John Lennon: Love is the Answer: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Drew Harrison and the Plastic Fauxno Band will honor Lennon’s musical talents with a concert of the songs he never performed live. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

The Rice Brothers: 3 p.m., Nov. 12, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Brothers who have both won gold medals at the International Chopin Piano Competition will perform on piano and cello, weaving together classical gospel, jazz, ragtime and boogie woogie. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

43rd Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Audiences will be able to help pick the winner from five finalists. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

Fox Vortura: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This group of four will present exciting vocals from nearly every era and genre in a twist on classical crossover and pop-op music. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

Ireland's Greatest Showman starring David Shannon: 7:30 p.m., April 23, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. David Shannon will star in a multi-media performance of a mix of classic Irish songs and selections from his starring roles on Broadway and London's West End. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

WordFest: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. WordFest is resuming its monthly meetings, held the second Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. This month, poet and writer Dayle Orson will read her short story “The Mourners” and a number of her poems about life on the Lower Columbia River, Linda Eddleston will discuss the creative writing process for her novel “Just Call Me Frank,” and John Koehler will read from his novel “Dancing in the Red.” Handmade pocket zines featuring Olson’s poetry and drawings will be available for purchase. An open mic will follow the presentations.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

THEATRE

“A Christmas Story” auditions: 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Roles are available for two men, two women, three boys ages 8-12, two girls ages 8-12, one boy age 8-14 and one child of any gender age 6-8. Auditioners are not required to come both nights. Short monologue optional. The performance will be held Dec. 1-17.

“Yankee Tavern:” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Sept. 29—Oct. 15, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. A “fierce and funny” thriller by Steven Dietz, directed by Jamie Hegstad, featuring Davey Flock, Michalyn Steiner, Steve Thorpe and Dylan Disch. General tickets are $20, and senior and student tickets are $16. Flex passes and group rates are available. Tickets are available at stageworksnorthwest.com or at the box office 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdat to Friday and one hour before curtain.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Alcove Gallery at the Community Arts Workshop, Lower Columbia CAP: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Free arts and crafts classes and materials available. The “Faces” exhibit runs through Sept. 21 and is comprised of an emotive set of portraits, some realistic, some abstract, featuring artists Brandy McCartney, Ruby Jones-Hutto, Cat Walquist, James Wright, Sherri Nordquist, Mic McCoy, Devin Looney, Craig Clark, Bonnie Smith, Jerome Makinster, Johnson, Alex Rudinsky, and Michael O’Neill.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Throughout September, the gallery is featuring sculptures by Laurie Michaels and abstract mixed media art by Barbara Matkowski.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Chinuk Ntsayka!” We Are Chinook: Through Nov. 11, 115 SE Lake St., Ilwaco, 360-642-3446, columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org. Photographs by Amiran White. Free.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. The exhibit “1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County,” highlights how the planned city of Longview shaped the area and runs through 2023. Free admittance and donations accepted.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. View Julia Martin's "Trilliums and Waterfalls" series of paintings along Coal Creek through September. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Jay Critchley's documentary "Fireflies in the Night: The Great Wigwam Burner" will be shown 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the city hall chamber room as part of the annual logging event. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.

