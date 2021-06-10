Pianist Abriana Church makes sixth appearance for residents in recorded recital

The conversation with Church, he said, “Is so endearing. It is just me and Abriana talking casually at the piano about each piece and we get each other laughing a few times. She talks a lot. It’s so wonderful to get her input.”

The music features Liszt at his most dazzling and difficult, poetic, intimate and introspective. The 50 minutes of actual piano playing begins with all six of Liszt’s “Paganini Etudes,” dazzling works based on pieces by the Italian virtuoso violinist Niccolo Paganini. It continues with two dreamy and lyrical “Consolations”; “Feuille d’album in a-Flat Major”; a mournful but lyrical transcription of a Schubert song “Der Miller und her Bach”; and closes with the playful, gypsy-themed Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12, which requires some superhuman feats of pianism.

Liszt was one of the greatest pianists who ever lived, and he and Chopin especially helped create a golden age of the piano. The keyboard became an instrument of lyrical and emotional power that composers used to write in a personal, highly expressive “romantic” style.

Liszt was the matinee idol of his day, combining fantastic skill with showmanship and aristocratic good looks. Women idolized him. He he was linked to the devil, and he played up the myth. He mesmerized audiences.