LIVE PERFORMANCES

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: 8 p.m., Aug. 30, iliani Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Benatar and her husband, Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Little River Band: 9 p.m., Sept. 1, iliani Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. The group was the first band to successfully conquer foreign markets from an Australian base. Within eight months of their birth, LRB had already scored three Australian Top 20 singles and two Top Ten albums. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth: 7 p.m., Sept. 1, RV Inn Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.

Janelle Monáe: Age of Pleasure Tour: 8 p.m., Sept. 2, RV Inn Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour: 7 p.m., Sept. 6, RV Inn Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour: 7 p.m., Sept. 8, RV Inn Amphitheater, 17200 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Harry James Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Under the direction of Fred Radke, who played lead trumpet with Harry James, this is the only Big Band era orchestra that maintains a direct line back to its founder. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

M-PACT: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. This Los Angeles-based ensemble has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of “nature’s first” instrument-the human voice. For tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.

Remembering John Lennon: Love is the Answer: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Drew Harrison and the Plastic Fauxno Band will honor Lennon’s musical talents with a concert of the songs he never performed live. For tickets, visit columbiatheatre.com.

43rd Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17, at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Audiences will be able to help pick the winner from five finalists. For tickets, visit columbiatheatre.com

LITERARY EVENTS

Southwest Washington Writers Conference: Sept. 8 and 9, Centralia College, 600 Centralia College Blvd., Centralia. This nonprofit conference will offer two dozen writing workshops presented by published authors on topics such as audiobooks, memoirs, marketing and flash fiction. USA Today best-selling romantic suspense writer Elizabeth Goddard will be the keynote speaker. Lunch is included both days. All proceeds from the conference will benefit college scholarships. Visit southwestwashingtonwriters.com to register.

Authors and illustrators dinner and silent auction: Oct. 17, Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci will be the keynote speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction. Tickets: The dinner and silent auction tickets will go on sale this summer at fvrlfoundation.org.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Alcove Gallery at the Community Arts Workshop, Lower Columbia CAP: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Free arts and crafts classes and materials available. The “Faces” exhibit runs through Sept. 21 and is comprised of an emotive set of portraits, some realistic, some abstract, featuring artists Brandy McCartney, Ruby Jones-Hutto, Cat Walquist, James Wright, Sherri Nordquist, Mic McCoy, Devin Looney, Craig Clark, Bonnie Smith, Jerome Makinster, Johnson, Alex Rudinsky, and Michael O’Neill.

The Broadway Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-577-0544, the-broadway-gallery.com. Throughout August, the gallery is hosting an event honoring Longview’s Centennial called “The Show of the Century!” featuring art created by community members of all ages. Prizes will be awarded in many categories. Free to view.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Chinuk Ntsayka!” We Are Chinook: Through Nov. 11, 115 SE Lake St., Ilwaco, 360-642-3446, columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org. Photographs by Amiran White. Free.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. The museum, formed in 1949, collects, preserves and interprets information and artifacts that tell the story of Cowlitz County through a partnership between Cowlitz County and the Cowlitz County Historical Society. The exhibit “1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County,” highlights how the planned city of Longview shaped the area and runs through 2023. Free admittance and donations accepted.

The Cowlitz Tribe: An Enduring Legacy: 7 p.m., Sept. 7, Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 Main St., Vancouver. Cowlitz Tribe Elder and Spiritual Leader Tanna Engdahl will present the history of the Cowlitz tribe, their struggles and the legacy of their stewardship of their traditional lands in Southwest Washington. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $5, seniors and students are $4 and children under 18 are $3. Admission is free for CCHM members, veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org. Linda McCord’s exhibit “Car Show” will be displayed through August and feature paintings of cars inspired by past local car events. McCord said the paintings have an abstract quality because she focuses on the distorted reflections of scenes on the vehicles’ surfaces. “I hope the viewer is drawn in to take a closer look at all the smaller elements and my discoveries as I created these,” she said. “Cars have little to do with my paintings, they are simply vehicles to portray what is happening on their surface.” Free.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, in the Rose Center for the Arts at Lower Columbia College, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. “Tightwire: A High Fiber Diet” exhibit runs through August in includes more than 30 artists located in Southwestern Washington and western Oregon who choose to work with fiber to express their interpretation of the world and themselves. Current exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org. Learn about the history of Rainier, from Lewis and Clark’s stop in 1805 and 1806 in Goble to the founding of the city in 1851. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Contact 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039 or kay-lynn2@hotmail.com to contribute. Free.

The Stella Historical Society Museum: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend through Aug. 27, at 8530 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview. 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663. Museum buildings consist of a Post Office that opened in 1884; a blacksmith shop built in 1907 and is on the National Register of Historic Places; and an equipment shed full of old-time machinery. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.