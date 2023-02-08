Portland writer Stephen Robinson will be featured in the Feb. 16 Northwest Voices events at Lower Columbia College and the Longview Public Library.

Robinson will present a writing workshop at 12:30 p.m. in main 148 on the college campus, then hold a reading at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Both events are free and open to the public.

Robinson wrote the 2012 romantic novel "Mahogany Slade." He also writes political commentary for Wonkette, an online political magazine, and TV criticism for Primetimer, a TV news website.

He has written for Cafe Nordo, which offers food and theater in Seattle, and is on the board of the Portland Playhouse.

Northwest Voices is funded by the Longview Public Library, LCC, Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.