Northwest Voices features graphic journalist, author and teacher Sarah Mirk

Graphic journalist and author Sarah Mirk will be the guest at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. May 26.
The link to the Zoom event can be found on the Longview Public Library’s website at longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.
A graphic journalist, editor and teacher, Mirk began her career as a reporter for alternative weekly newspapers. From there, she was the online editor of Bitch Media, a national feminism and pop culture nonprofit organization. In 2017, she became a contributing editor at the graphic journalism website The Nib at the nib.com where she writes and edits nonfiction comics about history, politics and identity, according to a press release from the city of Longview. Mirk also writes for the website’s animation series. She is a digital engagement producer for Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting where she is a co-writer of the investigative comics series In/Vulnerable.
She is author of “Guantanamo Voices,” an illustrated oral history of the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. Her other books include “You Do You: Figuring Out Your Body, Dating and Sexuality”; “Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules”: and the graphic novel “Open Earth, Year of Zines.”
She is an adjunct professor in art and social practice in the master of fine arts program at Portland State University.
She has taught at Portland Community College and at the University of Pennsylvania’s Upward Bound program.
She has a degree in history with honors from Grinnell College. In her spare time, she befriends strangers’ dogs, notes the release.
Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.