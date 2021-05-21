Northwest Voices features graphic journalist, author and teacher Sarah Mirk

Graphic journalist and author Sarah Mirk will be the guest at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. May 26.

The link to the Zoom event can be found on the Longview Public Library’s website at longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.

A graphic journalist, editor and teacher, Mirk began her career as a reporter for alternative weekly newspapers. From there, she was the online editor of Bitch Media, a national feminism and pop culture nonprofit organization. In 2017, she became a contributing editor at the graphic journalism website The Nib at the nib.com where she writes and edits nonfiction comics about history, politics and identity, according to a press release from the city of Longview. Mirk also writes for the website’s animation series. She is a digital engagement producer for Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting where she is a co-writer of the investigative comics series In/Vulnerable.

She is author of “Guantanamo Voices,” an illustrated oral history of the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. Her other books include “You Do You: Figuring Out Your Body, Dating and Sexuality”; “Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules”: and the graphic novel “Open Earth, Year of Zines.”