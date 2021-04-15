Northwest Voices features former Washington Poet Laureate

Former Washington poet laureate Kathleeen Flenniken will be the guest at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. April 21.

To join the event, visit bit.ly/3sW4Y39. Additional information also can be found on the Longview Public Library’s website at www.longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.

Flenniken has written three poetry collections. Her most recent one, “Post Romantic,” published in the fall, is part of the Pacific Northwest Poetry Series. Her book “Plume” won the Washington State Book Award. It also was a finalist for the William Carlos Williams Award given by the Poetry Society of America and the Pacific Northwest Book Awards. Her first book, “Famous,” won the Prairie Schooner Book Prize in poetry. It also was named by the American Library Association as a Notable Book.

Flenniken’s other awards include a Pushcart Prize and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and Artist Trust.