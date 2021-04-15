Northwest Voices features former Washington Poet Laureate

Former Washington poet laureate Kathleeen Flenniken will be the guest at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. April 21.
To join the event, visit bit.ly/3sW4Y39. Additional information also can be found on the Longview Public Library’s website at www.longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.
Flenniken has written three poetry collections. Her most recent one, “Post Romantic,” published in the fall, is part of the Pacific Northwest Poetry Series. Her book “Plume” won the Washington State Book Award. It also was a finalist for the William Carlos Williams Award given by the Poetry Society of America and the Pacific Northwest Book Awards. Her first book, “Famous,” won the Prairie Schooner Book Prize in poetry. It also was named by the American Library Association as a Notable Book.
Flenniken’s other awards include a Pushcart Prize and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and Artist Trust.
She was a Washington State poet laureate from 2012-14. She was an editor at Floating Bridge Press, a nonprofit press dedicated to publishing Washington State poets, for 13 years. She teaches poetry through arts agencies such Writers in the Schools and Jack Straw, an audio arts studio and cultural center where she also is on the board.
Flenniken received a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Pacific Lutheran University. She also received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in civil engineering from PLU. She lives in Seattle.
Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.