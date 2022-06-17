Student of longtime Longview piano teacher Martin Kauble debuts digital 'Happiness' recital

A digital “Happiness” recital by Kalama pianist Barbara Rosier will debut on YouTube on Sunday, June 26, launching in the shadow of a sad loss to Rosier and the local musical community.

Rosier was a student of longtime Longview piano teacher Martin Kauble, who died of a presumed heart attack May 11 at age 59.

Kauble and Rosier appear jointly in the recital, which features popular tunes such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Feeling Good.” Rosier plays the tunes, with Kauble adding playful and goofy commentary in the interludes between numbers. As Rosier put it, Kauble plays “the master of silliness.”

It was filmed in March and was in production at the time of Kauble’s death.

Rosier said she and Kauble had planned similar recitals each quarter, and among them were to be recitals dedicated to the music of Nat King Cole and Henry Mancini.

“Everyone has been cheated out of seeing more of him” because of Kauble’s death, lamented Rosier, 70.

“We were just trying to do something really fun.”

Rosier studied classical piano for 13 years during her youth. She gave it up when her Portland piano teacher struck her in the head for marking up a score to help identify the melodic line of a piece by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“It traumatized me … and I just quit the piano. I didn’t touch it for over 40 years.”

She eventually migrated back to the keyboard, inspired in part by “Linus and Lucy,” the famous jazz tune from Charlie Brown “Peanuts” films. She found Kauble two years ago after moving to Kalama and asking him to help her prepare for an employee music competition at her workplace, the ilani Casino near Ridgefield.

She played “The Girl from Ipanema.” She didn’t win, but she gained a new friend.

“Martin and I took to each other right away. Over the course of our time together we became closer and closer friends,” Rosier said.

“I would have loved to have done so much more with him. I am so lost without him. … I don’t know where to go with piano without him. I don’t want to just play for myself. I want to share it with others, (Kauble’s death) was heartbreaking to me. I can’t believe he is not here.”

The recital is the third digital production Kauble produced with Longview audiovisual engineer Jackson Gilliham. The first two out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when live performances were not allowed or deemed unsafe. The two previous recitals were classical “salon” recitals by Idaho pianist Abriana Church and former Daily News City Editor Andre Stepankowsky.

Another digital recital with Church, also recorded this spring, is in production and will be released on YouTube later this summer.

Rosier’s recital will debut at 3 p.m. June 26. To find it, go to YouTube and find the Piano Studio of Martin Kauble. From there click on the Rosier recital. It will remain there for the indefinite future, along with the other recitals.

They all were filmed in Kable’s piano studio.

