Spotlight Singers showcase summer recital on KLTV, local cable access Channel 11
Spotlight Singers

These Spotlight Singers can be seen performing their summer recital 'A Tribute to Musicals' on the local cable access channel KLTV, Comcast cable Channel 11. Top row, left to right, are Emma Larsen, Morgan Brown and Andrea Fitch. Bottom row, left to right are Layna Emalyn, Kelly Fitch (performance and vocal coach) and Kenleigh Smith.

 Kelly Fitch, contributed photo

The public is invited to watch members of the Spotlight Singers perform in a summer recital airing on KLTV, Comcast cable Channel 11.

The group’s performance, “A Tribute to Musicals,” airs at 4 p.m. Aug. 6, at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. Aug. 13, and at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

Kelly Fitch, the group’s performance and vocal coach, in an email submitted to The Daily News, said she is sticking with Zoom lessons and recitals for the time being.

“The situation isn’t ideal, but we are making due and it’s great to see my students thriving each week even if it’s over Zoom,” she said, noting they don’t have to wear masks, which is a “huge benefit when teaching singing and performance.”

Songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Into the Woods,” “Frozen II” and “Hairspray” will be featured.

“Recording the vocals via Zoom and editing group numbers together so it looks and sounds like we are all singing together in the group numbers does have its challenges,” Fitch said. “But at the end of the day we are keeping going and I am proud of each and every one of my students’ progress despite the current changes.”

“Happiness” from “Good Man Charlie Brown” starts the recital “reminding us to be thankful for the small stuff, even in challenging times,” Fitch said.

For information on lessons and how to join the performance troupe, search for Kelly Fitch on Facebook and send her a message.

