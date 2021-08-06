Spotlight Singers showcase summer recital on KLTV, local cable access Channel 11

The public is invited to watch members of the Spotlight Singers perform in a summer recital airing on KLTV, Comcast cable Channel 11.

The group’s performance, “A Tribute to Musicals,” airs at 4 p.m. Aug. 6, at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. Aug. 13, and at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

Kelly Fitch, the group’s performance and vocal coach, in an email submitted to The Daily News, said she is sticking with Zoom lessons and recitals for the time being.

“The situation isn’t ideal, but we are making due and it’s great to see my students thriving each week even if it’s over Zoom,” she said, noting they don’t have to wear masks, which is a “huge benefit when teaching singing and performance.”

Songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Into the Woods,” “Frozen II” and “Hairspray” will be featured.

“Recording the vocals via Zoom and editing group numbers together so it looks and sounds like we are all singing together in the group numbers does have its challenges,” Fitch said. “But at the end of the day we are keeping going and I am proud of each and every one of my students’ progress despite the current changes.”