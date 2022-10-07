Seattle-based Good Co with their jazz, funk, pop and electronica perform in Longview

Good Co, a Seattle-based band that performs jazz, funk, pop and electronica performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The group is led by Carey Rayburn who was born in the back woods of Seabeck, Washington. When he was 18 years old, he left Seabeck for Seattle when he enrolled in the music department at the University of Washington, according to the Good Co website.

Rayburn received a bachelor’s degree in trumpet performance and a master’s degree in “accruing student debt,” notes the website. He decided to “make his fortune” in music and started composing arrangements combining jazz, funk, pop and electronica.

He spent many nights performing before the band was put together.

Now, he composes, performs with and manages the band along with maintaining a trumpet studio in Seattle, according to the website. He also is a freelance musician and composer.

Rayburn will be joined on stage by singer and songwriter Katrina Cope, saxophonist Peter Daniel, master drummer and percussionist Joe Eck, keyboardist and horn player Joe Sele and multi-instrumentalist Tim Carey, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

For a sampling of the group’s sound, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r7VPL951qo.

Tickets are $40-$45 per person and$20 per person for children 17 years old and younger. Tickets are available at https://www.columbiatheatre.com/new-events/good-co, the theater box office on Vandercook Way or by calling 360-575-8499. For a 20% discount, use code GOOD22.