 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legendary New Orleans piano jazz man performs in Cathlamet
0 comments

Legendary New Orleans piano jazz man performs in Cathlamet

{{featured_button_text}}

New Orleans piano jazz man Davis Rogan will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 in The Tavern at the Hotel Cathlamet.

The Tavern is reopening for the occasion. Masks will be required in the Hotel lobby area.

"Live and Direct From Bourbon Street" features Rogan's classic New Orleans rhythm and blues with a unique and original twist, according to a press release. It is Rogan's first appearance in Cathlamet as part of his Pacific Northwest tour.

A freewill donation of $10 per person is requested. Money raised from the event after costs will benefit the Hotel Cathlamet.

Rogan's performance is suggested for mature audiences only.

Details about him can be found on his web page at davisrogan.com and on his Facebook page at facebook.com/davisroganmusic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Iggy Azalea requests record labels provide psychologists

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“The Body Remembers,” Debbie Gibson

“The Body Remembers,” Debbie Gibson

  • Updated

The terrific singer-songwriter, who sold millions of albums and singles in the late ’80s, is back with her 10th studio outing. “The Body Remem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News