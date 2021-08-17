Legendary New Orleans piano jazz man performs in Cathlamet

New Orleans piano jazz man Davis Rogan will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 in The Tavern at the Hotel Cathlamet.

The Tavern is reopening for the occasion. Masks will be required in the Hotel lobby area.

"Live and Direct From Bourbon Street" features Rogan's classic New Orleans rhythm and blues with a unique and original twist, according to a press release. It is Rogan's first appearance in Cathlamet as part of his Pacific Northwest tour.

A freewill donation of $10 per person is requested. Money raised from the event after costs will benefit the Hotel Cathlamet.

Rogan's performance is suggested for mature audiences only.

Details about him can be found on his web page at davisrogan.com and on his Facebook page at facebook.com/davisroganmusic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.