Kevin Prater Band headlines August's bluegrass festival in Toledo

Five bands have been signed by the Washington Bluegrass Association to perform at the group's 36th annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival the weekend of Aug. 7-9 at the Kemp Olson Memorial Park in Toledo.

Some of the festival activities will take place at the adjacent Toledo Elementary School the next two years while construction to replace Toledo High School takes place. The festival has been hosted at the high school for many years, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Kentucky's Kevin Prater Band will headline the festival. Prater, a mandolinist and a singer, formed the band 40 years ago when he was 10 years old. Since then, he has played with the Country Gentlemen, Mac Wiseman and James King and has performed in 49 states and 24 countries.

Other bands performing at the festival include the Central Valley Boys, a California group that previously has played in Toledo; Crying Uncle, a quartet of teen prodigies from California; the Kentucky Sky ensemble from Idaho; and Whiskey Deaf, five musicians from the Portland and Seattle areas who played to a sellout crowd in February at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.

For details about the festival, call General Cothren at 360-785-3478 or visit

