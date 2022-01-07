Guitarist John Stowell performs at Roland Wines on Jan. 13

Guitarist John Stowell will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview.

Stowell’s career began in the early 1970s. Several years later in New York City, he met bassist David Friessen. They formed a duo, recorded and toured prolifically for seven years, performing in the United Sates, Canada, Europe and Australia, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The duo joined flutist Paul Horn and his son, drummer Robin Horn, in 1983 and toured the Soviet Union. It was the first time in 40 years an American jazz group had been invited to play a public performance in Russia, notes the release.

Sowell continues to tour, record and teach internationally. He has been the Artist-In-Residence at schools in Germany, Indonesia, Argentina, the U.S. and Canada. He was the assistant director and performer in Oregon Public Broadcastings PDX Jazz Summit in 1991. Since 1995, he has been a contributing columnist for a number of magazines including “Downbeat,” “Guitar Player,” “Canadian Musicians,” “Soundcheck” (Germany) and “Guitar Club” (Italy), states the release.

Among his recording/performance credits are Milt Jackson, Lionel Hampton, Art Farmer, Herb Ellis, Paul Horn and more.

