Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family perform in Clatskanie

As part of its 31st annual Performing Arts Series, the Clatskanie Arts Commission presents The Fern Hill Bluegrass Band with the Bloomer Family in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem, Clatskanie. Clatskanie.

According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, the Bloomer Family bluegrass band “serves up good old-fashioned American music.” The trio is made up of mother Cindy on bass, son Dillon on banjo and and daughter Melody on guitar. The family lives in Mist, Ore., in the Nehalem Valley.

After an intermission, the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band will perform.

Guitarist and lead singer Paul Smith is from Rainier. He is the band’s front man. Mike Eisler plays he banjo. Father and son team of Rollie and Bret Chame trade between the mandolin and bass. They also sing in the “high lonesome” tradition, notes the press release. Rounding out the group is Stew Dodge on the fiddle.

Vocally, the group performs everything from solos to quartets, notes the press release.

In addition, for people who are interested, a free, open jam session takes place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the Cultural Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. People can choose to play an instrument or just listen.