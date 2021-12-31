Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts Association presents stage door concert series with Bre Gregg and Dan Gildea of Red Bird

The Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts is presenting a three performance Stage Door Concert Series beginning with Bre Gregg and Dan Gildea of Red Bird at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The duo bring their acoustic Americana, soul style to the Stage Door Concert Series. Their original songs have elements of soul, blues, roots, and jazz, according to information submitted to The Daily News; and their sounds have been compared to Lake Street Dive, Bonnie Raitt and the Alabama Shakes.

Gregg “loves music like it’s her third child, and you can hear it in the soul with which she sings,” according to press information submitted via email to TDN. “Her experience and adoration for these different styles of music make an unforgettable foundation for her original Americana, which boasts elements of soul, jazz and blues and exudes deep passion for the craft.”

Patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Tickets are $65 each with limited seating and are available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

The two other performances in the series are Kathryn Rose on Feb. 19 and Siren Songs on March 19.

