One night online screening on life of former Longview resident Father Joe Maier

The story of former Longview resident Joe Maier and his efforts to open a school and orphanage in Klong Toey, Bangkok, airs online July 11.
Klong Toey is Bangkok’s largest slum community, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Father Maier was born at Cowlitz General Hospital in 1939, to an Irish Catholic mother, Helen Childs Maier, and a German Lutheran father, George Maier, according to a 2008 Daily News story.
After he was ordained, Father Maier was sent to Thailand in 1972 by the Catholic Church and has spent his entire career living among and serving the poor in the country.
Father Maier has received numerous awards for his work — including a lifetime achievement award from Her Majesty the Queen of Thailand, according to the press release. In 2004, he was profiled by PBS for “Religion & Ethics Newsweekly.”
The crowdfunding platform Greenlit is hosting the one-night screening for Riverman Management’s documentary film “The GoOdfather.” All money raised will go directly to The Mercy Centre, which provides critical funds for the children who live in Klong Toey, according to the press release.
The documentary, filmed by Riverman founders Dave McLean and Alex Weston, is driven by interviews with Father Maier. He tells his stories with “constant humility, gratitude and humor,” states the release, explaining how his organization has battled drug related issues, human trafficking, child abuse, prostitution, HIV/AIDS and homelessness.
According to the press release, Father Maier is using the film to ask for support in his organizations fight against hunger in Klong Toey caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A donation of £10 ($13.93) comes with a ticket to the screening. Gifts of any amount over £1 ($1.39) are accepted, notes the release. Other suggested pledges range form £35 ($48.77) to pay for 100 school meals to a £500 ($696.67) donation that sponsors one child for an entire school year. The goal is £15,000 ($20,902).
Donations can be made via The GoOdFather’s page on Greenlit at greenlit.com/project/goodfather.
Since its founding in 1972, the HDF has served some of Klong Toey’s most vulnerable people through a myriad of programs, most notably the 23 Mercy Kindergartens from which over 60,000 children have graduated, according to the press release. The HDF also runs the Janusz Korczak School for older undocumented students unable to attend government school and students with special needs.