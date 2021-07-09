One night online screening on life of former Longview resident Father Joe Maier

The story of former Longview resident Joe Maier and his efforts to open a school and orphanage in Klong Toey, Bangkok, airs online July 11.

Klong Toey is Bangkok’s largest slum community, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Father Maier was born at Cowlitz General Hospital in 1939, to an Irish Catholic mother, Helen Childs Maier, and a German Lutheran father, George Maier, according to a 2008 Daily News story.

After he was ordained, Father Maier was sent to Thailand in 1972 by the Catholic Church and has spent his entire career living among and serving the poor in the country.

Father Maier has received numerous awards for his work — including a lifetime achievement award from Her Majesty the Queen of Thailand, according to the press release. In 2004, he was profiled by PBS for “Religion & Ethics Newsweekly.”

The crowdfunding platform Greenlit is hosting the one-night screening for Riverman Management’s documentary film “The GoOdfather.” All money raised will go directly to The Mercy Centre, which provides critical funds for the children who live in Klong Toey, according to the press release.