Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival returns and moves to new location in Toledo

Five bands have been signed by the Washington Bluegrass Association to perform at the group’s annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival set for Aug. 13-15 at the Kemp Olson Memorial Park in Toledo.

The festival normally takes place at Toledo High School, but because of ongoing construction to replace the high school, the venue was moved. Last year’s festival was canceled for the first time since its 1984 debut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The high school won’t be available until 2022,” Washington Bluegrass Association president General Cothren is quoted in a press release from the association. “We talked about the outdoor stage area at Hedwall Park in Chehalis or maybe Cowlitz Prairie Park in Mossyrock before deciding on Kemp Olson Park, which is closer to restaurants and stores and keeps us in Toledo,” he said.

The park is adjacent to Toledo Elementary School. It has a covered kitchen, barbecue pit, tent camping, 12 RV sites with power and water hookups, wifi access and a restroom/shower area with a coin-operated shower.