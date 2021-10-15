Independent filmmakers with ties to the Lower Columbia area showcase their work Oct. 15 and 16 at Stageworks Northwest Theatre on Commerce Avenue in Longview

This weekend, Stageworks Northwest Theatre will showcase the talents of independent filmmakers with connections to the Lower Columbia region.

The program includes a sneak peek at the new movie “Found,” filmed in Longview last year by Reena Dutt of Los Angeles and co-produced by Vincent Hoai Pham of Portland and Michalyn Steiner-Killian of Longview. It tells the story of Tabitha (Steiner-Killian), a Korean adoptee raised by a white family. When the artistic director of her theater company tokenizes her for his “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” initiative, Tabitha must face her reality of living in two skins — one biologically Korean, the other culturally white.

Pham is a Vietnamese-American media and film producer. Growing up in Portland, he realized even among friends, he felt “different” because his parents “didn’t come from the same place as everyone else’s. The idea of being in good company, but still feeling alone, is an Asian-American and BIPOC story I’m honored to help Reena tell.”

Steiner-Killian is a choreographer and dancer who has worked in Florida, California, Oregon, Washington, and on cruise ships and in the Bahamas. She said she is thrilled to bring the Longview community together through this partially autobiographical story that “needs to be told, now.”