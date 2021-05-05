Monthly WordFest book readings feature mystery writers

Mystery writers will be featured at the next WordFest event held at 7 p.m. May 11 via Zoom.

People don’t need a Zoom account to participate, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News, but must register for the free monthly WordFest

Ellie Alexander is the author of the Bakeshop Mystery series, set in Ashland, Ore., home to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The series features artisan pastry chef, Juliet Montague Capshaw, who runs her family bakeshop, Torte, and solves murder cases on the side.

Alexander’s “cozy mysteries” bring a light-hearted humor to the otherwise grim business of murder, reflected in her whimsical titles: “Meet Your Baker,” “A Batter of Life and Death,” and “A Crime of Passion Fruit,” according to information submitted to The Daily News. All of her books include recipes.

Alexander will discuss and read from her newest titles in the 15-book (and counting) series, “Mocha, She Wrote and Chilled to the Cone.”

Alexander is the pseudonym of Kate Dyer-Seeley, who also writes the Pacific Northwest Mystery series.